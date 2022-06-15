Shocked!BTS Will Focus On Solo Projects And “Return Someday”

K-pop megastars BTS made a heartfelt announcement to their fans when they were at the pinnacle of their success: they were going to take a break from the supergroup to concentrate on their individual careers.

The bombshell announcement that took place late on Tuesday night sent shockwaves through the septet’s global fanbase. It also caused the share price of their label, HYBE, to plummet, even though it pushed back and said that the bandmates would still work together.

Bts ‘Hiatus’ As Members Pursue Solo Work

BTS made their public debut as a seven-member boy band on June 13, 2013. The members of the group, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V, are chosen for the group through a combination of recruitment and auditions, and they go through extensive training before the group’s debut.

The band is well-known in their home country of South Korea, but they have their sights set on the United States, which has the largest music market in the world.

They made history by becoming the first K-pop act to ever perform on the American Music Awards, which are broadcast on television.

The fact that BTS has become the first K-pop group to top the album charts in the United States is a striking illustration of the band’s growing popularity.

With their album Love yourself: Tear, the band took the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart in May of 2018, which ranks albums based on sales, downloads, and streams.

BTS have been invited to speak at the United Nations as their cultural influence continues to grow. They encourage young people to be authentic and true to who they are through the platform.

Group leader RM urges young people to “just speak yourself” regardless of their race, gender, or identity during the launch of a UNICEF youth campaign, which took place in front of a packed house.

With the release of Map of the soul: Persona, the band achieves yet another first by becoming the first Korean act to top the album chart in Britain.

This momentous occasion takes place just before the band performs two sold-out shows at the illustrious Wembley Stadium in London.

BTS has taken their first “long-term” break since their debut, citing the need to “recharge and refresh” themselves after topping the charts in both the United States and Britain.

However, the band will be performing again within the next few weeks as part of a tour that will take them to Saudi Arabia.

With the release of their English-language single “Dynamite” in September 2020, BTS will make history by becoming the first South Korean act to top the top US singles chart. This achievement will occur on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This accomplishment comes just a few short hours after BTS took home the Best Pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they triumphed over American musical heavyweights such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.

The band achieves further success in the United States, topping the singles chart multiple times with songs such as “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”

BTS broke new ground by becoming the first Korean act to be nominated for a Grammy.

The group’s hit song “Dynamite,” which was performed in English, earned them a nomination for “best performance by a pop duo or group,” but they did not take home the award.

Suga says, “I’m thankful there are still barriers and challenges we can try to work to overcome,” after BTS is told that they have been nominated for an award again in 2021, despite the fact that he is disappointed.

At the American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, BTS was named Artist of the Year, making them the first Asian group to ever take home the honour.

At the glitzy ceremony held in Los Angeles, the septet won awards for Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song for their hit song “Butter.”

This victory brings the band’s total of AMA awards to nine.

HYBE makes the announcement in December 2021 that BTS will be taking a “second official extended period of rest” in order to reenergize themselves and look for new sources of creativity.

The band quickly returned to the stage, and their first performances in their homeland following the pandemic were a series of concerts in Seoul, South Korea, in March 2022 that were completely sold out.

Joe Biden is the guest of honour when K-pop group BTS pays a visit to the White House in the month of June 2022.

The trip is being used by the group to bring attention to the rising number of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.

BTS made an emotional video appearance in which they revealed that they will be disbanding the group in order to concentrate on their individual careers.

In a video posted to YouTube to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the band, the members address the band’s fans and say that they are “exhausted” and require some time apart.

Their record label, HYBE, has responded by stating that the members of BTS will be working on “team and individual projects simultaneously.”