Britney Spears at a star-studded South California ceremony tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari months after her conservatorship ended and the wedding was indeed a starry affair. What followed the wedding was Britney’s straightforward revelation that her brother Bryan wasn’t invited to her wedding and also the details of the years of conservatorship.

Britney Spears Slams Her Brother Bryan Saying She Never Invited Him To Her Wedding!!!

The pop star took to Instagram on June 14 and revealed that “You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond?” as a response to her brother Bryan’s girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin’s statement that they couldn’t attend the wedding because of their daughter’s graduation from elementary school. She blurted out on social media that her brother wasn’t welcome at all.

Britney said that none of her family members including her brother wanted the conservatorship to end and they treated her like absolutely nothing. She also added that her brother Bryan never let her have a sip of cocktail or to be specific, alcohol though she was above the age of 21. Britney also wrote about Bryan’s appearance on the podcast ‘As Not Seen On TV’ in which he talked about the end of his sister’s conservatorship one year before it actually terminated.

Britney Spears made serious allegations against her mother, brother, sister, and all other members of her immediate family and how they kept her in confinement. She also stated that during her wedding she didn’t touch alcohol, pointing out that she was drug-tested thrice a day for the last 13 years of her life.

Britney tied the knot with her boyfriend Sam last Thursday at her Thousand Oaks home and almost 60 high-profile celebrities attended the ceremony. But her estranged family including her brother Bryan Spears weren’t invited. She revealed that her aversion to alcohol sprung up from years of drug tests and her family’s mistreatment.

She added that though she was kept away from alcohol, her brother and other family members indulged in alcohol. Britney also said that her brother even let his child take a taste of his wine. This terrible behavior of her family, she compared to the behavior of ‘bully’ cops. She expressed her complete resentment towards her family in this Instagram post.

Britney started off with her Instagram post by pouring out details of her marriage to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. She described in detail her wedding ceremony and the way her friends reacted to it. It was after this heartwarming post that she slammed her brother Bryan in the next post and gave a to-the-point explanation to Bryans’s partner Amber Lynn Conklin.

