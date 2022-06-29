0 SHARES Share Tweet

During the uprising against the government, the 45th U.S President, Donald Trump, attempted to head to Capitol and held the steering and the whole incident was compared to a meme by the American television personality, Monica Lewinsky.

Monica Lewinsky mocks Trump For Driving To Capitol During Insurrection

The latest testimony claims that the former US President put himself in a material argument with his secret service agent, Bobby Engel, and allegedly tried to get to the Capitol despite the terrific situation. Trump got his hands on the presidential limo in such a way as if he has the power for doing anything he wants.

During the hearing of the occurrence, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former subordinate of the White House testifies that Trump uttered words that were similar to him reigning over everything, and thus whatever may be a situation he must be taken to the Capitol.

The argument began when the agent disrupted him saying it was not the Capitol, but the West Wing that they are heading to. According to the testimonial made by the aide, to the committee investigating the Capitol attack, the President then reached for the steering from the back of his seat and was stopped by Engel subsequently.

To this, the 48-year-old American activist, Monica happened to share a viral meme of a guy looking around at a chick walking by, after leaving the girl beside him unattended. The caption is what captivated the minds of the viewers on Twitter as it pointed to the guy as ‘Trump’, the chick as the ‘steering wheel’, and the girl beside as ‘p*ssy’.

The tweet also referred to a former incident where Trump was sharing words with Access Hollywood’s earlier host, Billy Bush, and he was overheard saying that a person can do anything he wishes when he is a star, and the world will let him do whatever the star wants. Referring to the women, the Wharton school graduate said to grab women with their genitals, nobody is going to say anything or react.

This cowardly act was also kept under the light when the former White House intern shared the meme, mocking Trump, to which she gained both positive and negative reactions, no wonder.

Meanwhile, another story was also shared by the retired White House staff, Hutchinson, who gave the testimonial in the former hearing, that Trump once threw his plate at the wall of the White House dining room. This reaction arose after he read the interview given by the former US Attorney General Bill Barr, in which the General makes statements denying the public wordings made by Trump.

(i think i did this correctly) pic.twitter.com/ZzTSlTNhMm — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) June 28, 2022

Bar in the interview claimed that the general election held in 2020 was not corrupt, which according to the President was.

Hutchinson recalled the whole incident when Trump was on fire after the interview was published, and broke the porcelain plate into pieces.

