Academy Invites 397 New members To Join Including Billie Eilish

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, right a few months after the Oscars, now invites 397 new members to join the team. The Academy is waiting for a positive response from prospective members, if they finally accept the invitation, the count of the Academy members will be around the figure of 10,665, who will be eligible to vote for the 95th Oscars planned for the coming March 2023.

List Of New Members Is Announced By The Academy

The Academy has invited a number of musicians, actors, industry professionals, and executives to join the organization who will get the rights to vote for Oscar winners and nominations.

The new members on the list include Billie Eilish, the Oscar best original song winner, Jamie Dornan, the star of 50 shades, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose.

The present reports show that 44 percent of the invitees are women, 37 percent are non-white, and 50 percent are non-Americans. In total 54 different countries are represented in the current list.

Based on the current list, if all the invitees accept the offer, then the majority of the Academy’s membership will get occupied by the women, 34 percent. The rest will be non-white, 19 percent, and non-Americans, 23 Percent.

The members are chosen based on the ongoing commitment to representation, professional qualifications, inclusion, and equity. The members’ duty will only be voting on Academy Awards.

Some of the other invitees on the list include actors Jessie Buckley, Caitríona Balfe, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Plemons, Olga Merediz, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Anya Taylor-Joy; writers Zach Baylin, Adele Lim, and Jon Spaihts; musician Finneas O’Connell; and film historian Leonard Maltin.

On June 21, the Academy announced a career achievement, Oscar, to songwriter Diane Warren, director Peter Weir, filmmaker Euzhan Palcy, and Michael J. Fox, the star of Back to the Future. All four will receive Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and will be presented at the Governors Awards, planned to conduct on Nov. 19.

An invitation to the academy alone does not guarantee a direct membership in the group. Those who got invited, need to join more than one nominating branch. Hamaguchi, who got invited to join the academy this year, accept the invitation and joined both directing and writing groups. Before becoming the official Academy members, the invitees are often asked to accept their invitation and join the branches.

Meanwhile, there are nine branches for the invitees to join – directors, casting directors, actors, cinematographers, costume designers, producers, makeup artists/hairstylists, visual effects, and short films/feature animation.

Billie, the ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker, and her brother Finneas O’Connell for his James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ were awarded the best original song prize. These two are already on the list of invitees and Anya Taylor-Joy, the actress in ‘Last Night In Soho’ is also invited as one of the Oscar voting members.