0 SHARES Share Tweet

Recently, Hilarie Burton, an American actress, businesswoman, author, and producer joined the protest by sharing her abortion stories. This was amidst the Supreme Court’s deterioration of Roe v. Wade, which eradicated the constitutional right to abortion.

Hilarie Burton Recalls Abortion In Powerful Statement

The 39-year-old actress shared a pic of her daughter George, 4, on Instagram on Tuesday and recalls the abortion she had undergone after a pregnancy loss. Hilarie Burton captioned the post with, “This is my child, My beloved, My daughter.” She has a son Augustus, 12, whom she shares with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, her husband. She even wrote that she had struggled with infertility and it is not a secret anymore. And she even had faced losing multiple pregnancies before she was traumatic. Burton even stated that female bodies are so different and unpredictable.

All of the United States has been raging with protestors against the overruling of Roe v. Wade since Friday, June 24. It was the landmark proclamation that established the constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973. As per the new law passed by the supreme court, the absolute power to permit or offend abortions is given to the individual states of the United States.

After the overruling of the old law, many public figures including media personalities, actors, politicians, and many others have come together to record their disapproval of the new law. A few days back, Cheryl Burke, a renowned professional dancer who came on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the stars’, posted a video of hers on TikTok. The video reveals the abortion she had undergone at the age of 18. It went viral and many others are now raising their voice through different posts and protests.

Burton declared that she had an abortion right after her fetus died, and thus it helped her in the healing process of the uterus. Hilarie Burton said that this made her uterus healthy enough to carry future pregnancies. Also, she noted, “It doesn’t matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That’s what it was.”

The actress even feared the worse situation, of that “painful day” according to her. She said it could have become awful if abortions were illegal at the time of her miscarriage and just think of the situation where the law enforcement checked her body to ensure that she wasn’t the reason for her own miscarriage. Because this is what is coming in the coming days. She even said that the 1973 landmark proclamation, Roe v. Wade safeguarded her rights as a woman to have miscarriages without any investigation. She also said that she received several messages from her supporters who have even overcome pregnancy failures.

In the raging situation, she wrote her feelings out through her posts in sup[port of the protestors. She wrote, “Think about every loss and then compound it by knowing that the Supreme Court just said it’s okay for states to look at you like a murder suspect in that situation. Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect. I can’t say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough.”

Due to her earlier miscarriages, currently, she only has her daughter. She even wrote, “So f— you very much to the Supreme Court. And f— you to the ignorant right-wing extremists who want my daughter to have fewer rights than what I was born with. #wewillnotgoback”

Read More:

Stars Use BET Awards Stage To Criticize Roe v. Wade Abortion Ruling

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Chelsea Handler: My 3 Abortions Are Why America Needs Roe

Lady Gaga Looks Stunning In Her Black Bikini During Romantic Breakfast With Boyfriend Michael Polansky