The Stranger Issues’ star, Maya Hawke posts an amusing tweet to have fun with her dad, Ethan Hawke on Father’s Day.

The actress has revealed her charms a lot of times, however now we get to realize that she has a wonderful humorousness too!

Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke (Robin) Teased Ethan Hawke

As soon as she got her big break on the Duffers’ show, the 24-year-old quickly became one of the best up-and-coming actresses.

She plays Robin, who is clumsy and best friends with Hawkins’ best hair guy, Steve Harrington.

Even though she joined the show when it was at its peak, fans didn’t take long to like her character.

A tweet from the year 2020 shows Ethan Hawke and Rihanna talking to each other at a basketball game.

At first, Ethan’s son was sitting next to her, but Ethan changed seats to be close to the singer.

Back then, people knew a lot about this event. Maya Hawke brought it up again when she posted the tweet on Father’s Day to her Instagram story.

Well, now we all know where the actress gets her sense of humor. Strangely, the father and daughter both showed up in The Good Lord Chook.

It seems that the producers wanted MayaHawke to play Annie Brown, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

In the movie Revolver, we’ll see the two of them together again.

Maya Hawke has admitted that she or he talks quickly. She said that when she’s nervous, she tends to say a lot of things.

The Duffers brothers took this as a good sign and instead wrote her long, one-page monologues.

Even though there were some problems at first, her character Robin became close to Nancy in Season 4 of Stranger Things.

She does what Nancy says and joins the Vecna hunt, putting herself in danger to save her friends and the town of Hawkins.

Hawke has two kids with his ex-wife, actress Uma Thurman. Their names are Maya Hawke and Levon.

The two met on the set of Gattaca two years before they got married in 1998. They broke up in 2003 and got a divorce in 2005.

In the same year, Hawke started dating Ryan Shawhughes, the nanny he and Thurman had hired to care for their two kids.

Hawke and Shawhughes have both denied many times that they were having an affair while he was still married to Thurman.

He got married to Shawhughes in 2008, and they now have two daughters together, Clementine, 14, and Indiana, 11

