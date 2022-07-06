Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wears Black Overall Shorts On Family Outing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Tuesday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went out for ice cream with Angelina Jolie and some of her siblings, like her 17-year-old sister Zahara.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is 16 years old, was spotted with her family in Rome, Italy, on July 5.

This is where she showed off her great sense of style. During the outing, the teenager wore black overall shorts over a black T-shirt.

She also wore red and white sneakers and held an ice cream cone.

She walked with her 47-year-old mother Angelina Jolie and 17-year-old sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

Her blonde hair was pulled up into a high bun, and she wore a black face mask for safety.

Angelina looked great holding her own ice cream cone while wearing a white tank top, tan flared pants, and platform sandals.

She also wore sunglasses and pulled her hair back into a low bun. Zahara wore black jeans, a black top with short sleeves, and black Converse shoes.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her family are in Italy again, where they were just two days ago for another trip that made headlines.

The women, including Shiloh Jolie-Pitt -13-year-old Pitt’s sister Vivienne Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, were seen shopping in a public market area and looked happy and at ease.

As they walked together and felt the warmth of the sun, they all wore more stylish clothes.

Angelina wore a long, tan maxi dress, and Zahara wore a short, light blue dress. Vivienne wore a black T-shirt and black flared jeans in two shades of black.

During the trip, the famous family met up with actress Salma Hayek.

Angelina and Salma are working together on the upcoming movie Without Blood, which is currently being filmed in Rome. It looked like they had a good time together.

Angelina and her children don’t just hang out together. They also go to fancy red carpet events together.

The caring mom is known for taking her kids to movie premieres with her all the time, which is always nice to see.

In October, she and her kids went to the premiere of the movie “Eternals” and walked the red carpet.

