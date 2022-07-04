Who Dies in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Finale?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The second volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things was just as amazing as the previous seasons at making us cry over the deaths of our favorite characters. Warning: the information that follows may contain spoilers.

The narrative of Stranger Things season 4 revealed that the reason vecna was defeated was due to max’s preferred musical genres. But Vecna’s defeat did not come as a result of the music. Max’s innate desire to endure and restart her life was the driving force behind her actions. People who have experienced guilt in their lives and have given up all hope are the ones Vecna preys on.

The show took on a more sinister air as it progressed, and it introduced fresh character arcs and plot threads, but it never strayed too far from its origins. It shed light on mysteries that we could never have imagined.

It has returned, and it is just as exciting as it was building up to be in volume 2. But with a heavy heart. This segment was just as emotionally draining as any other episode of Stranger Things.

Do you have any questions about the characters who will leave the show after watching only these four-hour episodes? Keep in mind that it was your decision and that we are in no way responsible for the suspense that we have caused you.

Characters That Died In Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Let’s take a look at those who dies in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 as well as those who are technically still alive.

Dr. Brenner/Papa

Brenner is an example of the primary antagonistic figure whose demise is depicted in fictional media such as films and television shows. We were not prepared to accept the possibility that he was attacked by a Demogorgon before it mauled him to death off-screen.

Not when the dead bodies of every other character who dies on the show are so plainly shown to the audience after their deaths.

But there is one positive aspect that cannot be denied. That Eleven was able to get her powers back after Dr. Brenner got back from his trip. However, it was always intended for him to pass away by the end of season 4, Volume 2.

Eddie Munson

Eddie did in fact make this assertion, and in a sense, he was correct because he went out as more than just a hero despite his untimely death.

Eddie was an essential cog in the wheel in this particular plot, which, as we all know, involves our heroes coming up with a plan to eliminate the villain. It had been decided that Nancy, Robin, and Steve would go to Vecna and burn it down, so the task of distracting the bats had been delegated to Eddie and Dustin.

Eddie successfully diverted the attention of the bats by strumming his guitar and playing “Master of Puppets” by Metallica. This was a really enjoyable experience. The bats were successful in obstructing their way, but after that, things became significantly more challenging than they had anticipated.

Jason Carver

It is common knowledge that this popular guy blamed Eddie for the murder of Chrissy Cunningham, who was his cherished girlfriend. When this obnoxious individual decided to get involved, our heroes were in the middle of a fierce battle.

Because Lucas was seen with Max in the Creel home while Max was in Vecna’s care, the basketball player had the suspicion that Lucas was attempting to perform a Satanic ritual with Max, similar to what he and Eddie did with Jason’s girlfriend. Max was in Vecna’s care at the time.

Following a physical altercation that takes place between Jason and Lucas, the dam that represents the barrier between the Upside Down and the real world breaks, resulting in the violent destruction of Creel House and the end of Jason’s run on the show.

Max Mayfield

Even though she was not one of the original characters in Stranger Things, Max has steadily risen to the forefront of the show ever since she made her debut in Stranger Things Season 2.

Becoming a vital member of the gang and an essential part of the emotional core of the show, particularly as a result of her connections with Lucas Sinclair and Eleven.

The character played an important role in the first volume of Stranger Things Season 4. Especially considering she was Vecna’s intended victim and had to survive by listening to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

This is continued in the second volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things, in which Vecna once again has Max on her radar. whereas she is exerting effort in an attempt to entice him outside so that she can kill him.

The normal flow of things has been thrown off, unfortunately. In the final chapter of Stranger Things Season 4 volume 2, Max does die, but it’s only for a little bit longer than a minute, and Vecna is the one who is able to pull through.

After being swallowed by Vecna, being hoisted into the air, and having her limbs shattered, her heart stopped beating, but Eleven was able to use her abilities to resurrect her from within Max’s head. She was resurrected from within Max’s head.

The attack by Vecna leaves Max blinded, with damaged limbs, and finally in a coma from which she may never awaken. This is where her story is left off in the conclusion of Stranger Things Season 4 volume 2; she is in a coma from which she may never awaken.