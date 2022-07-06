20.6 C
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Bella Thorne And Ryan Eggold Spark Dating Rumors!!

By: chamberlainsun

Annabella Avery Thorne, known professionally as Bella Thorne, is an American actress who also sparkles as a model, singer, and writer. She is a beneficiary of several awards including a Shorty Award, an Imagen Award, a Teen Choice Award, etc. 

Ryan Eggold And Bella Thorne’s ‘Dating Rumors’ Sparked

Recently, some news regarding a dating rumor of the singer has broken out. Yes, Thorne,24, is said to be in a relationship with Ryan Eggold,37. 

Bella Thorne, 24, And Ryan Eggold, 37, Spark Dating Rumors After They Were Spotted Together

Ryan James Eggold is an American actor who is known for his appearance in numerous drama series like CW teen drama series 90210, NBC crime drama series The Blacklist, and its short-lived spin-off series The Blacklist: Redemption.

The dating rumors broke out after the duo was spotted together on Sunday at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

As per the sources, Ryan Eggold and Bella Thorne were at the restaurant for a classy dinner that celebrated the collaboration of actress Rosario Dawson’s Aqua x Studio 189 with Bloomingdale’s.

But as per the reports, the duo reportedly never made it to their seats and instead, they were hanging out together for cocktails.

Even though both of them were expected to join the sit-down dinner, they were enjoying each other’s company and were roaming around as per the event organizer. 

Ryan is 13 years older than the actress-singer who has lately broken off her engagement to her Ex Benjamin Mascolo earlier this June.

The couple was together for around three years and officially announced their engagement in March 2021.

The breakup took place more than a year after publicly declaring their engagement.

As per the sources, the couple had issues with their schedules that led to a long time separation which finally followed their breakup. The duo has said to have separated in a friendly manner with a mutual understanding. 

While the actor was earlier connected to Twilight alum, Ashley Greene and ‘Today’ show host Jill Martin.

Even though the media tried to connect the representatives for the duo regarding the dating rumors, no instant responses were received till now. 

In the meantime, ‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah, who was also invited to the party, couldn’t make it as he showed up for the event on the wrong day.

From the sources, it is known that the event was actually planned for Saturday, but got postponed due to heavy rain. Noah, who was not aware of this, showed up for the previously scheduled date and missed the postponed one.

As the event got rescheduled at the last minute, the evening became ‘beautiful chaos’ as per the sources. 

Despite the fact that the event was arranged within a nick of time, Dawson showed up for the event looking stunning in her ensemble from a luxury clothing brand.

Half of her face was painted by a Nigerian face painter Laolu Senbanjo and was so happy while giving out her speech to the guests who were there to be a part of her happiness. 

The event also had lots of rosé wine which was enjoyed by the guests. The event was hosted by Bloomingdale to celebrate the launch of a brand collaboration with Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, co-founder of Studio 189.

Tony Spring, CEO of  Bloomingdale also attended the event and was so delighted with the new collaboration. 

