Who Is Matt James? Age, Height, Net Worth, Girlfriend, And More!

Matt James is a highly accomplished and well-known American who once competed at the collegiate, professional, and businessman levels of athletic competition. As of right now, he is the first Black person to ever hold the role of “Bachelor” on the dating competition program “The Bachelorette.” On December 5, 1991, he was born in the United States of America. As of 2022, Matt has reached the age of 30 and has a height of around 6 feet and 3 inches. Matt James is an experienced and successful businessperson.

Matt James Net Worth

This organization encourages children to be inspired, informed, and motivated daily by engaging them in various activities. He has never been featured on any previous season of The Bachelor (American TV series), lacking this information. On the other hand, based on the findings, they anticipate that by 2022, he will have a total net worth of around two million dollars in the US.

He was named Matthew James in Raleigh, North Carolina, on December 5, 1991. Manny & Patty James are his parents, and his elder brother, John, is the name he goes by.

Before attending Wake Forest University, Matt James attended Sanderson High School and graduated in 2010. He then transferred to the university to complete his Bachelor’s degree in Economics, which he completed in 2015.

In addition to his work as a television personality, commercial real estate broker, and businessman, James is also known for his charitable work.

The friendship between James and Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette is strong. Both played varsity football at Wake Forest University, where they first met. James was nominated for The Bachelorette by Cameron’s mother before she died. When production for season 16 of The Bachelorette, featuring Clare Crawley, was delayed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, instead picked James to be the next Bachelor for season 25 of The Bachelor, which premieres on ABC on February 14, 2018.

Matt James Height

Matt James Early Life

Matt and his older brother spent their childhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. He received his diploma from Sanderson High School in 2010 and attended that school throughout his high school career. Wake Forest University was where he chose to continue his study after high school.

In 2015, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the institution where he had previously studied. From 2011 to 2014, he was an extended receiver time and gained a lot of attention due to his playing. In addition, he played alongside Tyler Cameron, who was a participant in The Bachelorette. In 2015, he was invited to try out for the National Football League teams of the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at their respective minicamps.

Matt James Instagram

Quick Facts:

Name Matt James Born On on December 5, 1991 Age 30 Height 6 feet and 3 inches Net Worth two million dollars

Matt James Career Beginnings

James began his career with the PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in his early twenties. CBRE Group, Inc. is where he now works. In addition to ABC Food Tours, James was the driving force behind their creation. James' friend's mother nominated him for The Bachelorette before she died. He'll be the first-ever black Bachelor lead in the show's history.

The PNC bank in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was where he started his work, and he then moved to New York City. He is employed with CBRE Group, Inc., a New York-based commercial real estate business. In addition, he founded ABC Food Tours, a non-profit organization that teaches children in underprivileged communities about nutrition and exercise.

His mother had nominated him for The Bachelorette before she died away. The coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement of production for his appearance on The Bachelorette’s 16th season (COVID-19).

When he was selected as the Bachelor for season 25 of The Bachelor, he became the first black Bachelor lead on the show. At the end of the program, James chose Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old graphic design student.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere on September 20, 2021, and he has been selected as one of the notable participants. His dancing partner was Lindsay Arnold, a professional ballroom dancer (born January 11, 1994). On October 12, 2021, they were knocked out in the fourth round.

Matt James Earnings

He earned around $100,000 for the approximately two months he spent shooting for the 25th season of “The Bachelor.” In addition to the income he receives from his Bachelor’s degree, he also brings in a respectable sum from his work with CBRE Group and ABC Food Tours. He is the proud owner of a stunning Raleigh home in North Carolina.

Matt James Girlfriend

Rachael Kirkconnell, a previous victor on “The Bachelor,” was James’s girlfriend at one point during their relationship. However, they did not get engaged since they ended their relationship.

His mother, Patty James, gave him a good upbringing in North Carolina. John is his elder brother, who is also his older brother. Since his parents divorced while he was still a little kid, his relationship with his biological father has been nonexistent.

His previous significant other was Madison Nelson, with whom he had a relationship. Madison was previously on the list of 43 eligible participants for Matt’s season and a contender for the competition. Reality Steve, the king of spoilers for The Bachelorette, revealed later on Twitter that Madison and Matt had dated in 2019. In an email to his friend, Steve said he had “Some tea already prepared for you.

Madison Nelson was seeing Matt last summer while Tyler was with GiGi.” “They accompanied him to attend one of the fashion shows that was being held. This picture shows them all together. They heard they had been dating for some months at the very least.” Ultimately, the decision was not to include Madison as one of the participants in “The Bachelor.”

Matt James Awards

Business Ventures

Real Estate, Automobiles Owned/Private Jet

