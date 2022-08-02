0 SHARES Share Tweet

James Outman happens to be an American baseball player who plays in MLB for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was picked up for his debut game on July 31, 2022. The man is tall and muscular and is one of the best athletes that the baseball arena has today.

James Outman Net Worth

It is believed that he has a net income of $1 million to $3 million at present. He is 24 years old and 6 feet 3 inches tall. He is recently in the news due to his two-run home run, in his first major league match. He began the minor league season with a .225. He also happened to be promoted to Triple-A. He is the eighth such sportsperson from the Dodgers to have hit one out. He made his parents proud with his prowess.

Most of his family members were there, watching the match. The Dodgers happened to win the 21st game in the month, all thanks to James Outman. It seems that very few players get this sort of a chance at the game in the first instance. People have started calling the swing the ‘caveman swing’. The swing has made him very famous. The Dodger’s 7-3 victory has made headlines in the baseball arena.

James Outman Age

He was born on May 14, 1997. He is 24 years old His birthplace is Redwood City, California. He happens to be of white ethnicity and is an American citizen. He went to Junipero Serra High School, as a kid. He created headlines while in high school when he made a record with a 305 with a 508-slugging percentage and boasted a .962 fielding percentage. Matthew Outman and Maureen Outman are his father and mother, respectively.

James Outman Father

His father was a construction employee. After his schooling, he chose to attend California State University in Sacramento. He joined the Sacramento State Hornets Collegiate Baseball Team, over there. James also has a beautiful sibling called Nicole Outman. His family members are his biggest cheerleaders. The Outman family also happens to have an Instagram account together. He is 24 years old and 6 feet 3 inches tall.

James Outman Baseball

There are very few players in baseball history to have made the kind of debut that Outman has. There are many firsts here that everyone in the fraternity should know about. Find out what they are:

· He is probably the first player in baseball franchise history to have three simultaneous hits. Along with that, he has had a home run, three RBIs, and more.

· He also happened to have become the only third Dodger player to have a home run, and three simultaneous hits in his MLB debut.

· In 30 years of baseball history, he managed to be the first one from the Dodgers to have more than 3 hits in a debut.

· He is also the first player in the Majors, to debut with three hits, another homerun, and three RBIs.

He has made a history of sorts, in the baseball segment. With so many firsts, he could not have made a more interesting debut in the game. He is presently basking in the glory of his success in his favorite game.

James Outman also played in the Arizona Fall League. He continued his successful run there. He has supposedly built a lot of momentum very early on in his career. In AFL, he made a neat .284/.422/.552 with as many as 3 home runs and 19 hits among 21 games. He was on a rank of 13 on the team. Outman had to play strongly, to outperform others and more experienced players from his genre. Bobby Miller happened to debut for the Dodgers along with James Outman in 2022.

Quick Facts:

Name James Outman Born On May 14, 1997 Age 24 years old Net Worth $1 million to $3 million Sibling Nicole Outman Birthplace Redwood City, California Height 6 feet 3 inches tall

James Outman Earnings

No detail is available with respect to James Outman’s salary or income from the club, which he has joined, on a monthly basis. But a lump sum amount of $7 million has been confirmed. The adjusted pay that he is supposedly going to get is around $ 257,682.

James Outman Star Baseball Player

James Outman is a star baseball player, who has been making a mark since his debut. He already made 404 plate appearances at the Double-A and Triple-A. He is enjoying a 28.5% strike-out rate at present. James Outman entered the arena of baseball in the year 2021, as an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, he has managed to break even in a short time and is a big player. He is giving tough competition to other seasoned players. His records are pretty impressive. The very same reason is behind his inclusion in the Dodgers team. Many international players have missed out on many matches due to Covid. The same goes for Outman. However, it seems that he has more than made up for it.

James Outman Girlfriend

Everyone is currently speculating on James Outman’s personal life and girlfriend. He is not married yet. However, he is definitely in a relationship. He has planned to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend.

Dasha Kraft is his long-time girlfriend, and both seem to be serious about one another. He already exchanged the rings with her on January 30, 2022. Moreover, they have reportedly posted their pictures together on all social media sites that they are a part of. Dasha has also flaunted her engagement ring on the sites.

However, they have not specified when they would be walking down the aisle. The world is speculating that they may be making plans to get married soon. But they have maintained silence over the matter. They have a long courtship of more than eight years. That seems to be a fairly long time for couples in sports and showbiz to be together. They celebrate their anniversary every year. They met way back in 2013.

James Outman Real Estate

James Outman has just made his debut. He seems to be from a humble background. So, he has not made too many investments, it is believed. At least he has not made any statements regarding the same in public. So, the paps also do not have any idea about his real estate, all the valuation of any personal properties that he may have purchased outside the family.

