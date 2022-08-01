0 SHARES Share Tweet

American actress Pat Carroll was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. She is known for the parts she has played on stage, on TV, and in movies. Since the early 1950s, Carroll has worked in the entertainment business. American actress Pat Carroll is also known as Patricia Ann Carroll. She was born on May 5, 1927, in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the United States. She turned 95 this year.

Patt Carrol Age

Pat Carroll is really 95 years old. She was born on May 5, 1927. When is Their next birthday of Pat Carroll? Pat Carroll's next birthday will be on May 5, 2023.

She was an actress and comedian from the United States.

The Danny Thomas Show

Laverne & Shirley airs

Patt Carrol Ursula

Carroll’s acting career began in 1947 with the movie Hometown Girl, but she is best known for giving Ursula’s voice in The Little Mermaid, a Disney movie that came out in 1989.

In 1955, for her role in Catch A Star!, she was nominated for a Tony Award.

In the 1970s, Carroll’s one-woman show about Gertrude Stein won her a Drama Desk award in 1979 and a Grammy award for Best Spoken Word, Documentary, or Drama in 1980.

Carroll got married to Lee Karsian in 1955, but they were no longer together by 1976.

She has three children with Karsian, one of whom is actress Tara Karsian.

Patt Carrol Cause Of Death

The famous actress died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, 2022, according to The Source. The 95-year-old was said to be getting better after having pneumonia.

Carroll’s two daughters, Kerry and Tara, and her grandson, Evan Karsian-McCormick, are the only ones who will remember her.

During her career, she was on a lot of different shows, including ones with Steve Allen, Red Buttons, Danny Kaye, Red Skelton, and Carol Burnett as the main act.

Her voice acting skills were also used in animated movies like Pound Puppies, Galaxy High School, Foofur, and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death

At the time of her death, she was worth well over $1.5 million.

Patt Carrol Movies And Tv Shows

She started acting professionally in 1947. Since then, she has been in movies, plays, and TV shows. Carroll was best at sketch comedy on TV, and after many years in the business, she began to do voiceover work for TV and movies.

In 1989, Carroll played Ursula in the Disney animated movie The Little Mermaid. She sang the song “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” which is known as the villain’s song.

Patt Carrol Height

Patt Carrol’s height Is 5 Feet 8 Inches

Patt Carrol Weight

Patt Carrol’s Weight Is 65 kg

Patt Carrol Awards

Carroll won an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, and a Drama Desk Award over the course of her career. Also, she was up for a Tony Award.

In 1957, Carroll won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Performance by an Actress for her work on the sketch comedy show Caesar’s Hour. She was nominated for an Emmy Award in 1958 for her work on the show. The award was for Best Continuing Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic or Comedy Series.

In 1955, Carroll made her first appearance on Broadway in a play called Catch a Star! In 1956, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her work on the musical.

Carroll starred in a one-woman show about Gertrude Stein in 1979 called Gertrude Stein, She won a Drama Desk Award for this.

Quick Facts:

Name Patt Carrol Born On May 5, 1927 Died On July 30, 2022 Age 95 Years Old Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Height 5 Feet 8 Inches Weight 65kg

Patt Carrol Dating

Based on what we know, Pat Carroll is probably single and not seeing anyone right now. Pat Carroll has never been married before. We are in the process of looking up information about the dates and hookups of the past. She had three children with her husband, Lee Karsian.

Patt Carrol Daughter

youngest daughter Tara, who is now an actress and director, told me, ‘Mom, I want to remind you that you’re in something that can be shown fifty years from now, and all the work you’ve done in the theatre. The boards broke and went away.

The work you’re doing right now will be seen by our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren,'” Carroll remembered. “I looked at her and thought, ‘Baby, you’re right. And I said, “Tara, are you telling me that my grandchildren will only know me as a joke?”

Ursula is one of the best-known and most-used Disney villains. Carroll gives her a voice. Carroll also did the voices for other Disney characters, like Cuckoo the Gorilla, who wore a tutu.

