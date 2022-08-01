0 SHARES Share Tweet

As of 2022, singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor, Tyrese Gibson has a net worth of $15 million. Gibson is known for his work in various musical genres in the United States. In the world of Hollywood cinema, he is included among the most famous actors and actresses. As a performer, he released his first studio album in 1998. The song “Sweet Lady,” included on the album, became a huge hit and peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States.

Know More About Tyrese Gibson

Since then, he has had a string of successful song releases and has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of Best R&B Album. Aside from that, he is widely known for his presence in the action film series Fast & Furious franchise, in which he received a lot of notoriety for playing the character of Roman Pearce and garnered a lot of attention for his performance.

Watts, California, in the United States, was the location of his birth on December 30, 1978. Tyrese Gibson has reached the age of 42. (in 2021). In 2021, his estimated net worth was three million US dollars.

Tyrese Gibson Early Life

On December 30, 1978, Tyrese Darnell Gibson was brought into the world in the Watts district of Los Angeles. His mother, Priscilla, was a single parent, along with his three elder brothers throughout his upbringing. After receiving encouragement from his high school music instructor, Gibson participated in an audition for a Coca-Cola commercial.

He was hired for the position, and in the advertisement that year, 16-year-old Gibson was featured singing “Always Coca-Cola.” It resulted in modeling opportunities with Guess and Tommy Hilfiger, among other fashion houses.

Tyrese Gibson Career Beginnings

His first song, “Nobody Else,” debuted on RCA Records in 1998 and reached number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100. On September 29, 1998, he released an album of the same name. His third single, “Sweet Lady,” was the album’s most popular song when he took up hosting duties for MTV’s daily video program, “MTV Jams,” in late 1998. In the R&B charts, it reached number nine.

The first single, “I Like Them Girls”, from Gibson’s second album, “2000 Watts,” peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2001. Snoop Dogg and Mr. Tan performed on “Just a Baby Boy,” the album’s third hit. First important role: Baby Boy’s album included this song.

Wanna Go There” was published by him in December 2002. “How You Gonna Act Like That,” the album’s first song, debuted at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. For the first time, he used a rapping character for his fourth studio album, “Alter Ego,” which was released in December 2006.

“Open Invitation” was Gibson’s follow-up album published in 2011. In the United States, “Stay,” the album’s first single peaked at number 11, and Billboard 200 albums charted “Open Invitation” at number nine. For his third Grammy nomination, Gibson received a nod for his album in 2013.

On the Billboard 200 list, Gibson’s 2015 “Black Rose” album debuted at the top spot. The album debuted at number one for the first time in his career.

“How to Get Out of Your Way,” Gibson’s debut book, was published in May 2012. Gibson’s second book, “Manology: Secrets of Your Man’s Mind Revealed,” was published in February 2013 and quickly became a New York Times bestseller.

Tyrese Gibson’s Net Worth

With a net worth of $6 million, Tyrese Gibson is an American R&B singer-songwriter, rapper, actor, author, model, and MTV VJ addition to being writer. His work as an actor in movies and on television, including roles in films such as Baby Boy, the Fast and the Furious series, and the Transformers franchise, contributed significantly to his net worth.

Tyrese Gibson Relationships

In 2007, Gibson tied the knot with Norma Mitchell. In 2007, the couple welcomed a little girl into the world. In 2009, they got a divorce. The wedding took place on February 14, 2017, and was attended by Samantha Lee. On October 1, 2018, they welcomed a daughter into the world. Tyrese’s ex-wife filed a petition for a restraining order against him in 2017, claiming that he had harmed his daughter in the past.

In 2018, Tyrese and his ex-wife Norma Gibson were involved in a contentious custody dispute for their daughter Shayla. Norma Gibson was the mother of Shayla. Norma filed a second petition for a restraining order against Tyrese Gibson after she accused him of assaulting their kid. However, the court did not agree with her assertions and dismissed them. In addition, the court imposed a cap on the amount of money Norma may charge Tyrese for child support payments.

In 2019, Tyrese took legal action against his ex-wife, alleging that she had violated the conditions of their shared custody arrangement.

Tyrese Gibson Business Ventures

A mysterious comment on Tyrese’s Instagram account from November 2017 stated that the rapper was “desperate and broke.” Because of his current divorce and custody struggle with his ex-wife, the video was linked to it. That The Rock postponing the next “Fast and Furious” movie by launching a spinoff annoyed Tyrese; according to the actor, Tyrese believed he was in severe need of the money since his ex-wife had drained him financially with child support and court costs. The Smiths, Will, and Jada, also loaned him $5 million. No money was loaned to him by the Smiths, he was told.

Eventually, Tyrese made a follow-up explanation on social media in which he claimed some of his weird postings resulted from an unpleasant reaction to medicine.

Tyrese Gibson recorded his monthly income as $105,000 in a court file around this period, which seems like a lot, but he also put his monthly expenditures as $107,000. In addition, Tyrese said he had $900,000 in the bank and $1.7 million in real estate holdings. He also owes almost $133,000 to his legal team.

Tyrese Gibson Real Estate

As recently as December 2017, Tyrese and his wife Samantha spent $4 million for a 25,000-square-foot home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Replica Transformers may be found throughout the house.

On the house’s first floor, Gibson has a little Optimus Prime figurine, a large-scale Optimus under a covered shelter near the pool, and a Bumblebee statue in the foyer to welcome guests. The recording studio in the seven-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bath mansion is complete with a vocal booth and velvet walls. Tyrese listed a Woodland Hills, California property for sale in May 2021 for under $3.5 million.