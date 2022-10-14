Maitland Ward, who starred on “Boy Meets World,” talked about which of her former Disney co-stars have helped her in the porn business now. Maitland Ward, 45, talked about her time on “Boy Meets World” and her new porn career on the Oct. 9 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast with Lauryn and Michael Bosstick.

Maitland Ward Reveals ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Who Supported Porn Career

She even shared which of her old co-stars had contacted her about her new job in adult entertainment. “Trina [McGee], who played Angela Moore on the show, helped me initially,” Maitland said of the actress.

She said Will Freidle, who played Eric Mathews and is 46, is helpful when she talks about him. “He says he supports me, but he doesn’t look at anything I do,” the redheaded bombshell said.

The 45-year-old actress, who used to play Rachel McGuire, said the co-creator of the hit Disney series, Michael Jacobs, has also come forward. “But I haven’t heard from any of the others,” she said, “I haven’t heard anything like, ‘Oh, you’re awful.

Maitland then talked about how she was the only original cast member not featured on Girl Meets World, the new Disney show.

“But I felt like they weren’t interested in me anymore, that they didn’t want anything to do with me. That was especially the case with Girl Meets World. I was the only person in the cast who didn’t appear on the show. I wasn’t even doing anything sexual at the time. The White Chicks actress said, “I was just doing my cosplay and getting my picture taken on the red carpet.”

About a month after the Sept. 6 release of her first memoir, Rated X, Maitland gave an interview for a podcast. Two days after the book’s release, the porn star thanked her fans on Instagram. “What a wonderful week!!! I can’t say it all in one post! “But my heart is so full of gratitude and appreciation for how well my book launch went!” she wrote as a caption to the photo.

In her first autobiography, Maitland talks about her entire career, from her beginnings on The Bold and the Beautiful to her time on Boy Meets World. The publisher’s website calls the book a “provocative look at a former Disney princess who found her fairy tale in porn.” Since then, the controversial celebrity has used all of her social media to promote the book.

On September 22, she even posted a picture of herself holding her book while wearing lingerie that shows a lot. In the post’s description, Maitland wrote: “To all my fans in the UK/Europe!!! On October 13, my bestselling memoir RATED X will be in your stores.”

The Long Beach woman is married to Terry Baxter, who is a big fan of her controversial work. “It was actually my husband who came up to me out of the blue and said, ‘I see this in you. You should really go for it. You really want to make these dreams come true,'” Maitland told To The Source on Sept. 16. She said, “I think it makes our relationship stronger.”

