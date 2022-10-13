Dutch Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race 

Dutch racing driver Victor Steeman died at the age of 22 in an accident in a race in Portugal. After Victor Steeman’s death, his parents said that he saved five lives by donating his organs.

Victor Steeman, a professional motorcycle racer from the Netherlands who competed in the Supersport 300 World Championship, succumbed Saturday to injuries he sustained in an accident. He was 22 years old.

Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race

Steeman was trying to win the race in Portugal at the Algarve circuit, but collided with another rider and lost the lead. He was taken to Faro hospital. Officials said Tuesday that he died from his injuries.

World Superbikes said in a statement that it was very sad to hear of the death of WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman.

“The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, his team, and all the people who cared about him. He had a great personality, was a passionate racer, and has left a mark in our paddock that will remain forever.”

Steeman’s family also commented On what happened.

“Now something has happened that you always feared as a parent of a motorcycle racer,” the statement read. “Victor was not able to win the last race.

Although the loss and grief are hard to bear, we are very proud to be able to tell you that our hero’s organs saved the lives of five other people after his death. We would like to thank everyone for how they treated us in the last few days. We will miss Victor very much.”

Steeman was in the running for the championship because he had already won four races this season.

Steeman, who was born in Zevenaar, made his world debut in the Supersport 300 in 2018, filling in as a rider for the final two Grand Prix of the 2018 season.

At the Portimo GP, he rode the KTM RC 390 R and scored his first World Championship point. He finished in fifteenth place.

The next season, the German team Freudenberg used him as a starting rider on a KTM. He took his first pole position at the Jerez GP, which gave him the chance to start first in both races of the Grand Prix.

His best finish of the season came at Donington, where he finished fourth. At the end of the season, he was in fifth place overall.

In 2020 he took part in the German IDM championship in the 600cc class. He won both races in Assen and finished fifth at the end of the season.

In 2021 he returned to the Supersport 300 World Championship, riding a KTM. Steeman took his second pole position and won the first race at the GP of Most in the Czech Republic. At the end of the season, he was tenth overall.

