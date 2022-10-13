6.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Top NewsDutch Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After...
Top News

Dutch Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race 

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

6
0

Dutch racing driver Victor Steeman died at the age of 22 in an accident in a race in Portugal. After Victor Steeman’s death, his parents said that he saved five lives by donating his organs.

Victor Steeman, a professional motorcycle racer from the Netherlands who competed in the Supersport 300 World Championship, succumbed Saturday to injuries he sustained in an accident. He was 22 years old.

Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race

Steeman was trying to win the race in Portugal at the Algarve circuit, but collided with another rider and lost the lead. He was taken to Faro hospital. Officials said Tuesday that he died from his injuries.

Dutch Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race 

World Superbikes said in a statement that it was very sad to hear of the death of WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman.

“The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, his team, and all the people who cared about him. He had a great personality, was a passionate racer, and has left a mark in our paddock that will remain forever.”

Steeman’s family also commented On what happened.

“Now something has happened that you always feared as a parent of a motorcycle racer,” the statement read. “Victor was not able to win the last race.

Although the loss and grief are hard to bear, we are very proud to be able to tell you that our hero’s organs saved the lives of five other people after his death. We would like to thank everyone for how they treated us in the last few days. We will miss Victor very much.”

Steeman was in the running for the championship because he had already won four races this season.

Steeman, who was born in Zevenaar, made his world debut in the Supersport 300 in 2018, filling in as a rider for the final two Grand Prix of the 2018 season.

At the Portimo GP, he rode the KTM RC 390 R and scored his first World Championship point. He finished in fifteenth place.

The next season, the German team Freudenberg used him as a starting rider on a KTM. He took his first pole position at the Jerez GP, which gave him the chance to start first in both races of the Grand Prix.

His best finish of the season came at Donington, where he finished fourth. At the end of the season, he was in fifth place overall.

Must Read:

Calif. Woman Jolissa Fuentes Found 2 Months After Going Missing

In 2020 he took part in the German IDM championship in the 600cc class. He won both races in Assen and finished fifth at the end of the season.

In 2021 he returned to the Supersport 300 World Championship, riding a KTM. Steeman took his second pole position and won the first race at the GP of Most in the Czech Republic. At the end of the season, he was tenth overall.

Read More:

Who Was The Black Dahlia Killer? The Chilling Mystery Of The Black Dahlia!

Previous articleWho Was The Black Dahlia Killer? The Chilling Mystery Of The Black Dahlia!
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

news

Who Was The Black Dahlia Killer? The Chilling Mystery Of The Black Dahlia!

Elizabeth Short was an American woman who was found dead in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on...
Entertainment

Doom Patrol Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates!

The premiere date for Doom Patrol Season 4 release date has finally been announced, after an absence of one...
Net Worth

Ricky Gervais Net Worth, Income, Career, House, Car, And Family!

Ricky Dene Gervais is a well-known English comedian known for being a famous actor, director, and writer. He is...
Entertainment

Titans Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Teaser, And Much More Updates!

The launch of Titans Season 4 will consist of two episodes and will air on the officially announced date....
Top News

Calif. Woman Jolissa Fuentes Found 2 Months After Going Missing

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Jolissa Fuentes' car was found more than 400 yards from a...
Net Worth

Lena Headey Net Worth, Bio, Income, Career, And Husband!

Lena Kathren Headey is a well-known actress of British origin known primarily for her interpretation of Cersei Lannister in...

Must read

Top News

Foo Fighters And Joan Jett Open A Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show In Los Angeles

Foo Fighters are paying tribute to their late drummer...
Top News

Emily Ratajkowski Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Career!

Model-turned-actress Emily Ratajkowski has become a cultural icon in...
Top News

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Passed Away At Age 33!

Robert Cormier played Finn Cotter in a Canadian family...
Top News

Giorgia Meloni: Far-Right Party In Italy Is On Track To Win The Election!

The European Conservatives and Reformists Party President, Giorgia Meloni,...
Top News

Who is Ty Tennant? All about Aegon Targaryen in the House Of Dragon.

David Tennant's son, Ty David John Tennant, recently landed...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Top News

Calif. Woman Jolissa Fuentes Found 2 Months After Going Missing

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Jolissa...
Nancy Erin -
Top News

What Happened To Charles Manson? Net Worth, Movies, And More

Charles Milles Manson (born Maddox; died November 19, 2017)...
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Kanye West Locked Out Of Twitter Following Anti-Semitic Tweet

Yesterday, the rapper's Kanye West Instagram account was...
chamberlainsun -
Top News

Actor Ray Buffer Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Comic Books In San Diego!

A comic book store in San Diego claims there...
Nancy Erin -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Who Was The Black Dahlia Killer? The Chilling Mystery Of The Black Dahlia!

news 0
Elizabeth Short was an American woman who was found...

Doom Patrol Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates!

Entertainment 0
The premiere date for Doom Patrol Season 4 release...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun