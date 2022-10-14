Calif. Teen Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said of Kiely Rodni’s cause of death, “There was no other indication that anyone else killed her.”

Kiely Rodni, who went missing in August after a party, was found dead. The cause of death has been determined.

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

“The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Office has determined that the death of Kiely Mai Rodni was accidental,” the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, according to multiple news outlets.

The statement continued, “This decision was made because the pathologist determined that she drowned and there is no other evidence that anyone else killed her. As always, our office will continue to work with the family and review any new information regarding this investigation.”

In closing, the NCSO said, “We ask the media and the public to allow the family their privacy during this terrible time.”

When PEOPLE reached out to the NCSO for comment, the organization’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond.

Rodni was last seen at a party near the Tahoe National Forest on a Saturday night in August around 0:30 a.m.

Attendees confirmed that Kiely was at a party the night before with “more than 100 teens and young adults” near Prosser Family Campground, which is about 10 miles north of Truckee.

The campground is on the west side of Prosser Creek Reservoir, just above it.

There are Jeffrey pines, sage and fir trees all over the area.

Since Kiely left the party, her phone had not been turned on, and investigators were unable to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV. On Aug. 21, the teen’s body and vehicle were found.

Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group, shared on Facebook that they had made the find. In another message, Adventures With Purpose shared that the car was found upside down in 14 feet of water in Prosser Reservoir.

Before the find, her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, told her about their last conversation, which they had via text message.

She told The media that Kiely sent her a text message telling her she was leaving the party in about 45 minutes and going “straight home.”

“I told her I loved her and to be careful. And she said, ‘OK, Mom, I love you too,'” Rodni-Nieman told the news agency. She never went back home.

She said, “I called her and texted her, but she didn’t answer.” “When that happened, I knew something was wrong.”

