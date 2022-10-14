7.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, October 14, 2022
Top NewsCalif. Teen Kiely Rodni's Cause of Death Revealed
Top News

Calif. Teen Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

4
0

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said of Kiely Rodni’s cause of death, “There was no other indication that anyone else killed her.”

Kiely Rodni, who went missing in August after a party, was found dead. The cause of death has been determined.

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

“The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Office has determined that the death of Kiely Mai Rodni was accidental,” the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, according to multiple news outlets.

Kiely Rodni

The statement continued, “This decision was made because the pathologist determined that she drowned and there is no other evidence that anyone else killed her. As always, our office will continue to work with the family and review any new information regarding this investigation.”

In closing, the NCSO said, “We ask the media and the public to allow the family their privacy during this terrible time.”

When PEOPLE reached out to the NCSO for comment, the organization’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond.

Rodni was last seen at a party near the Tahoe National Forest on a Saturday night in August around 0:30 a.m.

Attendees confirmed that Kiely was at a party the night before with “more than 100 teens and young adults” near Prosser Family Campground, which is about 10 miles north of Truckee.

The campground is on the west side of Prosser Creek Reservoir, just above it.

There are Jeffrey pines, sage and fir trees all over the area.

Must Read:

Simon Cowell, 63, Is Finally Attempting To Quit Smoking For Good

Since Kiely left the party, her phone had not been turned on, and investigators were unable to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV. On Aug. 21, the teen’s body and vehicle were found.

Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group, shared on Facebook that they had made the find. In another message, Adventures With Purpose shared that the car was found upside down in 14 feet of water in Prosser Reservoir.

Before the find, her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, told her about their last conversation, which they had via text message.

She told The media that Kiely sent her a text message telling her she was leaving the party in about 45 minutes and going “straight home.”

“I told her I loved her and to be careful. And she said, ‘OK, Mom, I love you too,'” Rodni-Nieman told the news agency. She never went back home.

She said, “I called her and texted her, but she didn’t answer.” “When that happened, I knew something was wrong.”

Read More:

Dutch Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race 

Previous articleSimon Cowell, 63, Is Finally Attempting To Quit Smoking For Good
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

news

Simon Cowell, 63, Is Finally Attempting To Quit Smoking For Good

Simon Cowell has been trying to quit smoking for a long time. But according to his close friend and...
Top News

Dutch Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race 

Dutch racing driver Victor Steeman died at the age of 22 in an accident in a race in Portugal....
news

Who Was The Black Dahlia Killer? The Chilling Mystery Of The Black Dahlia!

Elizabeth Short was an American woman who was found dead in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on...
Entertainment

Doom Patrol Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates!

The premiere date for Doom Patrol Season 4 release date has finally been announced, after an absence of one...
Net Worth

Ricky Gervais Net Worth, Income, Career, House, Car, And Family!

Ricky Dene Gervais is a well-known English comedian known for being a famous actor, director, and writer. He is...
Entertainment

Titans Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Teaser, And Much More Updates!

The launch of Titans Season 4 will consist of two episodes and will air on the officially announced date....

Must read

Top News

How Did Taylor Hawkins Die? What Was The Cause of His Death?

Even though it's been almost two months after Taylor...
Top News

Foo Fighters And Joan Jett Open A Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show In Los Angeles

Foo Fighters are paying tribute to their late drummer...
Top News

Emily Ratajkowski Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Career!

Model-turned-actress Emily Ratajkowski has become a cultural icon in...
Top News

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Passed Away At Age 33!

Robert Cormier played Finn Cotter in a Canadian family...
Top News

Giorgia Meloni: Far-Right Party In Italy Is On Track To Win The Election!

The European Conservatives and Reformists Party President, Giorgia Meloni,...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Top News

Dutch Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race 

Dutch racing driver Victor Steeman died at the age...
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Calif. Woman Jolissa Fuentes Found 2 Months After Going Missing

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Jolissa...
Nancy Erin -
Top News

What Happened To Charles Manson? Net Worth, Movies, And More

Charles Milles Manson (born Maddox; died November 19, 2017)...
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Kanye West Locked Out Of Twitter Following Anti-Semitic Tweet

Yesterday, the rapper's Kanye West Instagram account was...
chamberlainsun -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun