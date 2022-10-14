7.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, October 14, 2022
EntertainmentnewsBalenciaga Made An $1,800 Lay’s Potato Chip Bag
Entertainmentnews

Balenciaga Made An $1,800 Lay’s Potato Chip Bag

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

5
0

Balenciaga’s new clutches are modeled after Lay’s, are said to cost $1,800 and come in four “flavors.” Now that’s a very chic takeaway.

Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian’s favorite fashion house, is back with another fun bag.

This time, creative director Demna collaborated with PepsiCo to design a line of handbags that look like bags of Lay’s potato chips.

Balenciaga showed off the yummy bags on a muddy runway during Paris Fashion Week this month, but most people didn’t notice because the models were holding the crumpled clutches to their sides.

Hypebeast reports that Lay’s $4 chip bag has been transformed into a leather zippered clutch that comes in “four flavors”: Original, Salt & Vinegar, Lime, and Flamin’ Hot. The clutch also features the Balenciaga logo. The retail price is said to be $1,800 each.

The Spanish fashion house is known for its fancy accessories. Most recently, it sold the “world’s most expensive trash bag” for $1,790. Kim Kardashian is a big fan of this viral style.

But fashion fans had mixed feelings about the Frito-Lay deal.

Someone commented on Diet Prada’s Instagram post, saying, “They’re screwing with us.” Another said, “Balenciaga is just a social experiment on consumerism,” and a third said, “It’s literally half hot air, just like Lay’s bags.”

Lay’s even posted the Balenciaga runway looks on its Instagram account on Oct. 3. Fans of the snack were upset that the Flamin’ Hot variety sold out in many places and that the designer bag didn’t include chips.

At the fancy Balenciaga show, Kanye West walked the runway as a model for the first time. At the beginning of the show he wore tactical gear and a mouth guard.

Must Read:

Calif. Teen Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

It seems that some people want to buy something like that. A rumor from an unknown source says that the bag will cost $1,800 when it launches with Balenciaga’s 2023 summer collection.

Many news outlets have pointed out that this is about 450 times as much as a regular bag of chips, but I hope you don’t have to choose between a real bag of chips and this clutch.

Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, is known for his penchant for turning everyday items into clothing that costs four figures. He’s the one who designed the cursed Croc stilettos, and he recently put a $1,850 price tag on a pair of sneakers that looked like they were falling apart. Look good, baby!

The bag made its debut, as it should, in a giant mud pit. Balenciaga recently held a fashion show where models walked through mud to showcase the brand’s 2023 summer collection.

This seems more like a tribute to whoever does the cleaning for the brand than a cool idea for a fashion show, but sure. This bag was part of the presentation. It was made by Balenciaga and potato chip manufacturer Lay’s.

The clutches that came out of this famous meeting of the minds looked like bags of Lay’s “Balenciaga flavored” chips. Honestly, they don’t look much like the real thing. There is a metal zipper, which is easy to see, and they are made of leather, so they do not crackle so loud and satisfying.

Read More:

Simon Cowell, 63, Is Finally Attempting To Quit Smoking For Good

Previous articleMaitland Ward Reveals ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Who Supported Porn Career 
Next articleBig Shot Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates!
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Entertainment

Big Shot Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates!

Big Shot Season 2 will have John Stamos as a coach! Perhaps you wouldn't want to hang out with...
news

Maitland Ward Reveals ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Who Supported Porn Career 

Maitland Ward, who starred on "Boy Meets World," talked about which of her former Disney co-stars have helped her...
Top News

Calif. Teen Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said of Kiely Rodni's cause of death, "There was no other indication that anyone...
news

Simon Cowell, 63, Is Finally Attempting To Quit Smoking For Good

Simon Cowell has been trying to quit smoking for a long time. But according to his close friend and...
Top News

Dutch Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race 

Dutch racing driver Victor Steeman died at the age of 22 in an accident in a race in Portugal....
news

Who Was The Black Dahlia Killer? The Chilling Mystery Of The Black Dahlia!

Elizabeth Short was an American woman who was found dead in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on...

Must read

news

Annie Lennox, 67, Shows Off Her First Tattoo 

The singer-songwriter posted a picture of a tattoo with...
news

Who is Amy Adams Husband Darren Le Gallo?

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo have been together...
news

Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away At 79

Arun Bali, a longtime actor, has passed away. He...
news

Ime Udoka’s Mistress Revealed As A 34-year-Old Married Team Service Manager With Ties To Danny Ainge

The name of a Boston Celtics employee who had...
news

Judy Tenuta, Brash ‘Goddess Of Love’ Comedian, Dies At 72

Judy Tenuta, a sassy stand-up comedian who called herself...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

Maitland Ward Reveals ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Who Supported Porn Career 

Maitland Ward, who starred on "Boy Meets World," talked...
Tyler James -
news

Simon Cowell, 63, Is Finally Attempting To Quit Smoking For Good

Simon Cowell has been trying to quit smoking for...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Who Was The Black Dahlia Killer? The Chilling Mystery Of The Black Dahlia!

Elizabeth Short was an American woman who was found...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Colorado Teen Chloe Campbell Has Been Found Safe After 10 Days Of Disappearance

Police said Monday that Chloe Campbell is now being...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Maitland Ward Reveals ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Who Supported Porn Career 

news 0
Maitland Ward, who starred on "Boy Meets World," talked...

Big Shot Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates!

Entertainment 0
Big Shot Season 2 will have John Stamos as...

Calif. Teen Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

Top News 0
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said of Kiely Rodni's...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun