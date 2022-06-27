0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ben Affleck is an American actor, producer, screenwriter, and film director, who recently snapped with his lovely yellow Lamborghini during an outing with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez and his son Samuel last Sunday.

The picture floated over the Internet shows he is comforting his son in the presence of Jennifer Lopez. The audience got curious to know what actually happened to them during the outing.

Ben Affleck’s Son Crashes A Lamborghini After Taking The Wheel During An Outing!

Ben, 49, planned for an outing with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 52, to the luxury vehicle dealership 777 Exotics. For the pre-planned outing, Samuel, Ben’s 10-year-old son unexpectedly joined them, and the bad part happened right after that.

During the trip, Ben allowed Samuel to take the driver’s seat of his yellow Lamborghini. The engine was running as he browsed the motors on offer at the Los Angeles dealership. Right at that time, Samuel put the car in reverse and made his Lamborghini slightly contact with the white BMW which was right behind.

Jennifer and Ben were out looking for purchasing a new luxury car. In video footage, it shows that the Lamborghini touched the BMW’s front wheel, and there was nothing serious.

Samuel, after reversing the car, suddenly got out of the luxury sports car and looked panicked. He then rushed to the car behind to check what happened to it.

The footage clearly shows that no damage was caused and no one was harmed at the incident.

777 Exotic’s employee who witnessed the accident claimed that no serious happed, and it was all about two vehicles closely parked together. No damage to the car got reported.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged earlier this year and together seemed to be comforting Samuel, who Ben shares with Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife. Ben actually holds three children with Garner, 50, who mutually divorced in the year 2018.

Ben shared his words about his ex-wife in an Interview that the chemistry between them did not work, and so found it difficult to stay together. They both were very much concerned about their children. They needed their kids not to see their parents have no respect for each and got separated. Even now, after the separation, they respect one other well.

Other than Samuel, they were parenting daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

Now Ben’s fiancee Jennifer Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with Anthony, her ex-husband.

The couple seems to be really happy together, they think themselves to be very lucky to have a true love for the first time in their life. The couple first met back in 2002 on the film set Gigli, which was a critically-planned one. When they started their love relationship, Jennifer was not separated from Cris Judd, her second husband.

Jennifer, the singer, filed a divorce case from Cris in July 2022 and happily declared her relationship with Ben publicly, later in November 2002.

Ben and Jennifer shared with their fans that they love being together and now enjoying the real phase of true love.

Read More:

Residents Evacuated For 3 Hours After Fire Broke Out On Albany Hill

Fights And Fear! Someone Sprays Mace Into The Crowd At SF Pride Stage

Kanye West Made Fun Of Kim K. Failed Marriage In Surprise BET Awards Speech