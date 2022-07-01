0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kanye West delivered a blazing new line on a new tune with Cardi B and Lil’ Durk, where he said he’s ‘accustomed to the agony’ despite his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Hopefully, Cardi B’s new single, “Hot Sh-t,” will lead to her sophomore album.

Kanye West Claps Back At ‘Headlines’ Around His ‘Kids’

Featuring lyrics from Lil Durk and Kanye West, Cardi B launched her bid for “summer song of the year” on July 1. It took until the third verse before the Chicago native, Ye could finally speak on the track’s bouncy beat, which was created by BanBwoi and Tay Keith.

A reference to his divorce from Kim Kardashian, “I’m just saying now I’m starting to get accustomed to the pain,” he rapped.

Adding some irony, he said, “Until one day I said, “f– it,” bringing my massage on the plane.”On top of that, he talked about his four children with Kim: North (age 9) Saint (6 years old) and Chicago (4 years old), and Psalm (3 years old).

What were you thinking?'” “Where do you now reside?” “Where is your head at?” reads another headline.

In response to a question from the media, he responded, “N—, why don’t you go home, where are your children?” In the wake of his break from Tristan Thompson and the birth of their four-year-old daughter, Chicago, Ye has been the subject of several articles about his split and his children.

Cardi’s eagerly awaited follow-up to 2018’s “Invasion of Privacy” might finally get off the ground with “Hot Sh-t.” Cardi B’s singles “Money, Please Me,” “Press,” “Wap,” and “Up,” all released after the album, built on its success.

Cardi has also been on songs by Lizzo (“Rumors”), Normani (“Wild Side”), Anitta (“Me Gusta”), and a few other artists. Even though she hasn’t put out an album, Cardi hasn’t been out of touch.

During a Twitter Spaces chat, Cardi talked about her song “Hot Sh-t.” “I’ve had this record for nearly three years now. I believe that this record is older than ‘WAP.’ “Everyone’s favorite,” she said.

“The record is also very masculine” (per Complex). “It seems like it’s been a year and a half since I put out a record. “I’m under a lot of stress,” she said. “I’ve seen you guys say this in tweets before. You guys might feel like no other fan groups are supporting you. Everyone is afraid to defend Cardi, but I defend a lot of people.”

