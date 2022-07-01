0 SHARES Share Tweet

Beyonce looked hotter than ever when she stripped down fully nude donning nothing but silver body chains for her seductive new ‘Renaissance’ album cover. Beyonce is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to making a statement. The 40-year-old singer did just that for the cover of her upcoming album, Renaissance, due out on July 29.

Beyonce Wears Body Chains And Nothing Else On Album Cover

Only a few silver body chains adorned Beyonce’s breast and buttocks on the cover. At one point, Beyonce was tied up in shackles, yet she appeared to be riding on the back of an animated horse as she showed off her toned abs.

A pair of sky-high metallic silver stilettos and her long brown hair in wavy curls completed the appearance. A metallic smoky eye and a bright red lip completed her long, flowing locks, which nearly reached her ankles.

In the caption, she wrote, act I RENAISSANCE. 7.29. This album gave me a safe haven in the midst of a frightening time for the world, and it gave me a place to dream and escape.”

At a time when little else seemed to be moving, it gave me a sense of freedom and adventure,” Beyonce wrote. It was my goal to establish an environment that was free of judgment.

It’s a location where you don’t have to worry about perfection and overthinking. One can shout, release tension, and find relief here. It was a joyous voyage of discovery. I hope this music brings you joy. The wriggle will be freed, I hope. Ha! As well as the confidence and sexiness to be who you are.”

On June 20, Beyonce released the track “Break My Soul,” the first taste of what’s to come on the album. The song was an instant smash once it was shared, and if this is any indication of what’s to come, we can’t wait.

An astute follower on Twitter noticed that the cover appears to be based on a Renaissance artwork of Lady Godiva. The artwork was also likened by another to Bianca Jagger riding into Studio 54 on a horse, which is not surprising considering the house and disco pastiche in her most recent song.

