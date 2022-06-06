Famous Musician Lachie Gill Net Worth, Age, Career, Family, Girlfriends!!

Lachie Gill is one of the most admired personalities in Australia as well as in other parts of the world. He is a well-known Singer, TV personality, an entertainer, and a popular media face from Mornington Peninsula which is in Victoria, Australia. Apart from being an artist, he is also a PE Teacher. Throughout social media and the art industry, he is well known for his singing skills and other performances. Let’s see more about him

Lachie Gill Early Life And Family

Lachie Gill was born in the year 1997 in Australia. He came into the limelight after he participated in the reality show named Voice of Australia season 11. This season was aired in the year 2018. Since his blind audition, he won the hearts of many and till now he is one of the most loved contestants on the show.

The show had 4 judges, Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora, and Guy Sebastian and among these 4 Lachie reportedly chose Rita Ora. Surprisingly all the 4 judges hit the I Want You to button during the audition. Lachie is the youngest son of his working parents Peter Gill and Natalie Renouf. Both his parents are very supportive of him when it comes to his career and decisions. He spent a major part of his childhood along with his sisters Elly Renouf who is a Clinical Coordinator and Stefanie Brooke who is a psychologist by profession. He belongs to mixed ethnicity. Many of his family members are reported of white ethnicity.

Lachie Gill Music Career

Lachie Gill has a god-gifted voice. He got into the field of Music from a very early age. He took many lessons to play various musical instruments. Apart from this in his early days, he participated in many music and instrument playing events. He is also very much interested in sports.

He has been a part of a football team. Before coming live on the reality show Voice of Australia he used to work as a PE teacher. During his college days, he wrote many songs which he started releasing after graduation on his YouTube channel.

He is now not much active on his YouTube channel and has around 750 subscribers on it. He released his first debut song which was “Wicked Sin” and later on he released another song named “Buried in the Ground”. As of 2022, his total net worth is estimated somewhere around $ 500k

Lachie Gill Girlfriends And Relationships

Lachie Gill likes to keep his relationship secret. He never revealed anything about his Girlfriend or any relationship. There were rumors that he is in a relationship with a girl named Yonja Hasan who appeared on the cover of Lachie’s song, “Wicked Sin”. Well, there is no official statement regarding any of the relationship or marriage plans from the singer’s side.