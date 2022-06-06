Margaret Qualley is a well-known name for Americans who is popular as an actress and a model. Margaret Qualley became popular after playing the role of Jill Garvey in a series named ‘The Leftovers’ which was released in 2014 and continued till 2017. But before making her own identity as a model or actress, she was famous as the daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley. Andie MacDowell was a famous American actress and, being a daughter of hers, she was under the limelight.

Margaret Qualley Earlier Life And Education

Margaret Qualley celebrates her birthday on 23rd October. She is 27 years old as of 2022. She was born in Kalispell, Montana. She is the youngest child of her parents as she has an older brother, named Justin, and an older sister named Rainey. When she was just four years old, she was shifted to North Carolina and the next year her parents got separated. But it did not affect her childhood because she subsequently lived with both of her parents.

As both the sisters Margaret and Rainey were debutantes, they made their debut at the Bal Des Debutantes in Paris. Margaret left her home at the age of 14 and she started learning ballet dance at the North Carolina School of The Arts. But when she became 16, she got the opportunity to become an apprentice at North Carolina Dance Theatre. But she decided to quit dancing and changed her focus to acting. Then, she took admitted in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Margaret Qualley Personal life

Margaret Qualley lived in New York with her sister Rainey. She described her sister as her idol, her best friend and her whole world, as Rainey supported her at every step of her life. In the year 2019, Margaret started dating Pete Davidson. But the relationship did not work. In 2020, she again started dating Shia LaBeouf and the duo starred in Rainey’s short music video ‘Love me as you hate me’. When the video was released, Margaret got criticized and Shia LaBeouf’s former girlfriend, FKA Twigs, filed against him for sexual assault. Primarily, Margaret could not believe it but later she realized that FKA was right and she moved on from the relationship. Later, she got engaged to a musician named Jack Antonoff.

Margaret Qualley Career

Margaret started her career as a model. She worked as a model for several publications, like Vogue, W, Teen Vogue, Interview Nylon, and Vanity Fair. Later, she was seen in the ‘Ralph Lauren 2016 campaign. In 2015, she signed an agreement with IMG Models and Uno Models Barcelona. When it comes to her acting career, she has done a lot of work in the field. By playing a role in ‘Palo Alto’, she begins her career in the field. But ‘The Leftovers’, a television series, brought her success. Then she starred in ‘ The Nice Guys, ‘ The Vanishing of Sidney hall’, ‘Novitiate’ and more. In 2020, she starred in a short film, named ‘Wake Up’. The psychological thrillers ‘A Head Full of Ghosts’ and ‘Stars at Noon’ are going to be her next film.

Margaret Qualley’s Net worth

The estimated net worth of Margaret is $3 million. The main sources of her earnings are acting and modeling. Since 2016, progress in her career has been seen.

