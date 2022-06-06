Derek Hough is a professional Latin and ballroom dancer, choreographer, actor, author, & singer from the United States. He is most known for his participation on ABC’s reality dance show Dancing with the Stars, which he won multiple times from 2007 to 2016.

Derek Hough: Fiance, Age, Height, Early Life, And More

Derek Hough is the son of Mari Anne Hough and former Utah Republicans Party Chairman Bruce Robert Hough. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States on May 17, 1985. Sharee, Marabeth, Katherine, & Julianne Hough are his four sisters. When Hough was 12 years old, his divorced parents sent him to London to study with dancing coaches Corky & Shirley Ballas.

His sister Julianne might additionally be a part of him after a few months. For ten years, Hough stayed in London. Teachers at the Italia Conti Academy of Theater Arts instructed Hough in music, theater, gymnastics, and a number of dance styles, including jazz, ballet, and tap, alongside their own children.

Quick Facts About Derek Hough

The Primetime Emmy Award winner, Derek Hough, is 37 years old as of 2022.

Hough has a fantastic top of five toes & ten inches.

He’s a totally stunning dancer. He has a totally athletic and slender frame, so he has a balanced frame weight of seventy-six kg.

He has a charming grin and a youthful appearance.

Furthermore, Hough has a frame size of 42-32-14.five (chest-waist-biceps) inches. Similarly, he walks on a shoe length of 10 (US).

His get-dressed length is presently no longer known. He has an instant sexual orientation.

How Much Does Derek Hough Earn?

Derek Hough is likewise a writer who has written excellent promoting books on Amazon. Derek also owns a 3,358-square-foot restoration property in Sherman Oaks worth $1.795 million. In late 2014, he reportedly listed his Studio City home for $1.85 million.

Derek Hough’s Age And Early Life Explored

The Ballases helped train the two Hough youngsters along with their very own son, Mark Ballas, at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. They obtained education in song, theater, gymnastics, and plenty of varieties of dance, along with jazz, ballet, and tap.

The 3 youngsters fashioned their very own pop tune trio, 2B1G (2 Boys, 1 Girl), and carried them out at dance competitions throughout the UK and the U.S., TV shows. Hough eventually taught at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. Hough can play piano, guitar, drums, & bass in addition to many different types of dance.

Derek Hough’s net worth and career

The DWTS star, Derek Hough, has accrued an anticipated net worth of $4 million as of 2019 and his common earnings are roughly $50,000. He has amassed this enormous quantity as a result of his exceptional dancing and acting abilities. He is a multi-time winner of the fact TV series, Dancing with the Stars, from 2007 to 2016. He also delivered on his well-deserved reputation from many TV shows, including Entertainment Tonight, from 2007 until 2018.

Derek Hough’s girlfriend, wife, and kids

Derek Hough hasn’t even tied the knot yet. He has been dating Hayley Erbert, a fellow DWTS dancer, since 2015. From 2000 until 2008, he dated British actresses India de Beaufort and Shannon Elizabeth (2008 to 2009).

Nicole Scherzinger (2010–2012), Cheryl Cole (2010), Nina Dobrev (2013), Christina Jones (2012), Kristin Chenoweth (2012), & Nicole Houston (2014). For now, Hough is playing his romantic lifestyle together with his modern-day lady friend, and there’s a signal of separation.

Interesting Facts About Derek Hough

With their routine, Davis and White went on to win the gold medal.

Their triumph established Olympic history, establishing the United States as the event’s first Olympic identity.

In 2002, Hough won the WDSF World Latin Championship, and in 2003, he won the Blackpool U-21 Latin Championship with Aneta Piotrowska. He has received the LA Outstanding Dancer of the Year and New York Dance Alliance Outstanding Dance awards.

On September 22, 2013, the Emmy Awards’ Outstanding Choreography category was relocated to the Primetime Live Show for the first time, and all contenders within the category had to develop and perform a number alongside the show’s host, Neil Patrick Harris. Hough, who was nominated for Dancing with the Stars, changed into a part of that number, together with the alternative nominees.

