0 SHARES Share Tweet

Isabella Khairiah Hadid, well known as Bella Hadid, the American model, looks really hot recently and is heating up the most populous city of the Netherlands, Amsterdam.

The beautiful lady, 25, made her way out into the city as she planned well to have a summer trip to Amsterdam. On July 14th, the supermodel shared a series of photos of her taken on the way around the city.

Bella Hadid, Ditches Her Garments

The snap series looks one better than the other, and she gave her mass look in each frame. The attitude she showed up on her face was something very brilliant and looked vibrant.

The most popular snap among the others is the one with a uniquely designed black outfit. It seemed really stunning, and she looked gorgeous in her super special free look.

In a complete deep black figure, she succeeded in showcasing her entire beauty in a single frame.

Bella Hadid glowed in her attire, and her breast area was simply highlighted. The ditched garments she was in made her look even younger. The chunky gold with pearl- lengthy earrings added further style. Bella’s lengthy black hair was loosely kept and she made a few to hang onto her face.

Bella Hadid even made a bow with her hair on the top back of her head. Her black and gold shaded bracelets and rings matched just perfect for the sultry summer snap. As she was all out for a summer trip, she held a black mini handbag in her hand. Overall, the fashion she was in by opting for a whole black made her look very beautiful in a different way.

Bella Hadid posted all her snaps as Instagram stories, and the topless snap got viral!

The other photos she shared on social media made her look really different, and she seemed to have a great time. In one selfie, the model was seen enjoying a bottle of beer, and in the other, she looked stunning in a swimsuit. For the swimsuit, she opted, her ultra green eyes catch everyone’s attention in no time.

The pretty model also shared the snaps of the city with its complete ambiance. Bella Hadid even shared the renowned colorful buildings nearby and the bike riding caught by her camera.

Apart from these, she posted a snap of the street art image of a woman, and she captioned it by praising the artist, and she even mentioned that she really fell for the art image.

Later, the lady model seemed to be having great Amsterdam cuisine, and she posted it on her Instagram account.

The attractive selfies of Bella Hadid came out a couple of months after revealing her previous eating disorders she was struggling with. As a teen, the model was battling anorexia. Though she was in her hard times, her willpower never let her miss out on any job, and she was never late for accepting a job.

Read More: