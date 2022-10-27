Is Kodak Black And Monica Dating According To Their Viral TikTok Video?

So, the latest in music and dance video is here and in style. Going by the recent news bulletin, Kodak Black and Monica have shown some really killer dance moves lately. The show was captured on TikTok. The fans are going ga-ga over their unique relationship.

The two have been seen together often, and now speculations are rife about their relationship. Fans are wondering if they are more than just friends. Monica also happened to share some nice pictures of them together visiting his mother.

However, Monica mentions ‘single’ in all the captions and related paraphernalia. However, that is not keeping the fans away from their close deals. One can see the couple or rumored one at that, dancing and singing their hearts out. However, they are not the only ones to feature in TikTok videos. Rapper Loe Shimmy was also seen alongside them. Other clippings have also been released that show Monica with the other TikTokers.

Who Is Kodak Black?

Most people reading this, may not be aware of what the whole fiasco is all about. So, it is just apt to wonder who this Kodak Black and Monica are. Kodak Black’s real name happens to be Bill Kahan Kapri; born on June 11th 1997 and is an American Rapper. He had gained a lot of recognition in the initial days, for his single album titled, ‘No Flockin’. It was released in the year 2014.

After that and a lull, the next album, which he released in 2017, was ‘Painting Pictures,’ which topped the charts. Black’s second album, called ‘Dying to Live’ also peaked at top position in the year 2018. His career has been growing in leaps and bounds since he came into the big scene. However, he has faced a lot of controversies as well, apart from his musical success. He has been embroiled in a lot of controversies and legal issues as well.

He was almost imprisoned for weapons possession, but President Donald Trump saved him, by an inch. One can easily identify the star from his whole body, full of tattoos. He also sports diamond-plated teeth. They have become a trademark of sorts for him. For the unversed, he was born with another name, Diueson Octave, which he again changed to Bill Kahan Kapri, in 2018.

In the meanwhile, most of whom are inquisitive about Monica Denise will also get a peek at her life. Monica Denise is 42 years old and is a talented performer. She happened to step into the music industry in the year 1993. Moreover, she has been giving huge hits to the musical fraternity since the time, she hit the stage. Some of her hit songs include, ‘The Boy is Mine’, ‘After the Storm’, ‘Still Standing’. She has been a lead vocalist as well and has been entertaining audiences for a long time. Moreover, she has already sold at least 5 million albums in the States.

Both stars have been trending online, since the time both went ahead with the release of their viral video on Tik Tok. Everyone is speculating that they may be dating. Monica has lately posted content on social media, with the caption, ‘On a date kinda nervous.’ In the preceding hours, there were pictures of both stars together. Kodak also happened to share the same images on his social media handle.

So, now the fans and all the internet audience are sure that both must be dating. All the dating rumours started surfacing, when both posted a viral video of them together on Tik-Tok. They were dancing to Kodak Black’s new number, Spin. Another video also got posted in some time, where both were seen dancing to Daniel Caesar’s song, Get You.

The video was supposedly recorded in a car. It shows Monica at the back, while Kodak is seen driving the car. The two of them are seen singing and smiling for the camera. To add more sparks, both have an age gap of 16 years. However, age is supposed to be just a number, when you are in love or dating. They must be having lots of fun without any component of seriousness in their relationship.

Kodak Black Dating

For the unversed, Monica has not dated anyone else publicly, after ending her relationship with NBA star, Shannon Brown. The couple had supposedly got married in a secret ceremony in November 2010. They share three children together.

However, both went for divorce after eight years of togetherness. Monica was in relationships previously with C-murder until he went to jail, and Rapper, Rocko. In the meanwhile, the rapper Kodak, has not been in any exclusive or serious relationship so far. He is seemingly enjoying his single status. However, he has been flirting with a lot of women, like Kim Kardashian, Zendaya Coleman, and GloRilla, recently.

Kodak Black Children

Kodak was expecting his child with Daijanae in February 2022, and apart from that, he already has two children from two mothers. However, he is not dating anyone seriously at the moment. However, he praises his baby’s mothers a lot, by posting a lot of content about them.

Although he does not follow them, he shares a cordial relationship with all his baby’s mamas. From the time Kodak Black came into the limelight, he has been enjoying his musical journey and also his life. He has been with numerous women but has not committed to any one particular. Monica Denise seems to be one of those umpteenth women whom he has cosied up with.

So, both have sparked a huge number of rumours lately. But no one has commented on the status. In all the pictures that both have shared on social media, they appear to be quite close to one another. Without any formal statement, fans are left wondering what both are up to. Moreover, Monica’s senior status is also another factor that is raising eyebrows. Now, only time will tell, or will the Instagram posts, about what the next stage in their relationship is. Keep a tab on the bulletin and find out.

