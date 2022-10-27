House Music DJ Mighty Mouse Dead At 48 Of Aortic Aneurysm

In a Facebook post-Tuesday, Defected Records said, “Our thoughts are with his partner Ellen and his mother Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans.”

According to his record label, Defected Records, house music DJ Mighty Mouse died on Oct. 20. He was 48 years old.

In a Facebook post-Tuesday, the British record label announced that the musician, whose real name was Matthew Ward, died suddenly of an aortic aneurysm while sleeping at his home in Spain.

“Rest in peace, Mighty Mouse,” began the label’s statement. “Without his enormous presence and talent, we would all be lost”.

The Defected Records statement continued, “Our thoughts are with his partner Ellen, his mother Judy, and the rest of his family, as well as his many friends and fans. We ask that you allow the family some privacy during this terrible time.”

Resident Advisor, an electronic dance music magazine, reports that Mighty Mouse began as a DJ in the 2000s. His Disco Circus projects helped him gain a large following. But his big year came in 2019 when a song called “The Spirit” was released and played on BBC Radio 1.

Later that year, his song “Midnight Mouse” went viral in the underground. Since then, BBC radio host Craig Charles has played and praised a number of Mighty Mouse songs. Since 2020, Mighty Mouse has also been responsible for The Mighty Wonky Disco Show.

The DJ’s most recent release was a remix of the song “Like You” by Ridney and Inaya Day. He shared this on Instagram on October 17. Upon hearing that he had passed away, both wrote tributes on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken to hear that our very talented friend has passed away. As a DJ and remixer, I had the honor and great pleasure of working with Matt,” Ridney said. “We are grateful for his knowledge, kindness and help. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Day wrote in her own post, “I echo the touching words,” “We never met in person, but we talked on social media, and I thought he was nice. A loss like this can teach us that making personal friends is worth the extra effort. THANK YOU for giving @ridney and I production on a song we’ve already released.”

Mighty Mouse was scheduled to perform at two Sinister Circus Halloween parties on October 29 in Newcastle, UK and October 31 in Barcelona, Spain.

