Teddi Mellencamp Gives Melanoma Update After Undergoing Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said she shares her story because “your messages about getting tested are one of the things that keeps me going through all of this.”

After undergoing surgery to remove cancerous moles, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is speaking out in a new way about her stage 2 melanoma.

The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has said in the past that doctors believe she is more likely to get melanoma and that she would try a new treatment plan.

After her recent surgery, she posted new pictures on Instagram on Wednesday. She posted a picture of her back with multiple bandages and a close-up of a surgical scar, saying, “Thank you Dr. Fairies and all the great nurses for taking such good care of me.”

After her last surgery Tuesday, doctors found some suspicious lymph nodes, which they removed and are now having biopsied. Mellencamp Arroyave says doctors will test for all possible genetic mutations in BRCA2 and other genes next Wednesday.

In the caption to the post, she wrote, “Lots of questions about the updates. Here’s the truth: There aren’t any, which may be one of the hardest things about this. Having to wait.”

After saying she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma following the removal of a mole on her back earlier this year, she told fans she would keep them updated on her health.

On Wednesday, she wrote, “I’m not telling you this to make you feel sorry for me. I’m telling you this because your messages telling me you’re getting tested is one of the things that keeps me going through all of this.”

She also said she would do her best to answer questions as they came up, but that her main goal was to move forward. She told me, “I give myself permission to sleep when I need to and work hard when I don’t.

I will be there for myself, my family and all my co-workers to achieve new goals. We will always be stronger through the good and bad times in our lives.”

Mellencamp Arroyave kept writing letters thanking her family and doctors: “I am grateful that my family, friends and husband [Edwin Arroyave] were there for me when I was in pain and worried. I love you all so much, and I am sure that with the help of my amazing doctors and nurses, I will beat this cancer.”

Teddi Jo Mellencamp Arroyave is an American reality television star, podcast host, and self-proclaimed “accountability coach.” She was born on July 1, 1981, and is best known as one of the daughters of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp. In seasons 8, 9, and 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was one of the main characters.

Mellencamp is the founder and owner of “All In by Teddi,” a lifestyle and fitness company. She previously appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

It is alleged that the company’s program lacks transparency and medical supervision, that the health trainers are not trained and that they use extreme methods to help people lose weight.

