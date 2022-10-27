Who Is Teddi Mellencamp? Net Worth, Career, And More Updates

Teddi Mellencamp is an American reality television star who is also known as Teddi Jo. She has a net worth of $16 million. Together with her husband, Eddie Arroyave, they have so much money. John Mellencamp and Victoria Granucci have a daughter named Teddi Mellencamp. In 2011, she married Edwin Arroyave. Skyline Security is a company that Edwin runs as CEO. Teddi Mellencamp founded a company called “All In,” a lifestyle and diet program.

Teddi Mellencamp Early years

Mellencamp is best known for her role on the Bravo reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (2017-2020; 2021-2022).

She also co-hosts the podcast “Two T’s in a Pod” with Tamra Judge of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Teddi appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2022 and has also appeared in the movies “Falling from Grace” (1992) and “Next Level” (2019).

Full Name Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Age 41 years Net Worth $16 Million Date Of Birth 1 July 1981 Nationality American Nick name 1 July 1981 Zodiac Sign cancer Religion Christianity Eye Colour Teddi Mellencamp Current Resident Hollywood Hills California Usa

Teddi Mellencamp Career

Mellencamp founded the fitness and lifestyle company “All In by Teddi.” Her goal is to give people “a path to self-responsibility through personalized one-on-one support, guidance and tools that inspire complete and lasting lifestyle change toward health, fitness and being their best selves.”

She began working on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in its eighth season in 2017, and her contract was not renewed after three seasons. In an Instagram video, Teddi said, “I could give you the standard answer, which is, “Well, we both agreed it was for the best.” No, I’m not going to do that because that’s not who I am. When I heard the news, of course I was sad. It almost feels like a breakup, because you get very close to the cast and crew and you care about them a lot.

Must Read:

Teddi Mellencamp Gives Melanoma Update After Undergoing Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp Personal Life

Teddi married film director Matt Robertson in Indiana on June 3, 2006. In 2010 they separated. Then on July 7, 2011, Mellencamp married Edwin Arroyave.

They have three children together: daughters Dove and Slate and a son named Cruz. Teddi is also the stepmother of Isabella, Edwin’s daughter. In October 2022, Mellencamp wrote on Instagram that she was told she had skin cancer: “Although I was nervous, I did what the doctors told me and went for my 3-month skin exam last week.

Teddi Mellencamp Real Estate

Teddi Mellencamp and Eddie bought a home in Encino, California, in September 2020 for $6.5 million.

Teddi and Edwin spent $4.07 million in January 2018 to buy a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mount Olympus. They bought the house from Megan Ellison, the daughter of Oracle founder Larry Ellison and a film producer.

At one point, that house was for sale for $4.4 million, and it had previously sold for $5.25 million. Teddi and Eddie put the house on the market in June 2022 for a little less than $6 million:

Teddi Mellencamp Net Worth

Teddi is one of the most recognizable people in the television business. In 2022, she has a net worth of $20 million. She has worked hard and worked her way up in the industry to get to where she is now.

The show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave her a big boost in her career. She starred for three seasons and became famous in the business world because of it. The show helped her earn a total of $20 million.

Read More:

Kathy Hilton Net Worth, House, Career, Bio, Charity!