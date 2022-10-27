8.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Britney Spears Secretly Disses Selena Gomez For Her AMAs Speech In 2016!

By Nancy Erin

Selena Gomez tested positive for Covid-19 at the same time that Britney Spears, her alleged pal, dealt her another blow. Tuesday (Oct. 25) saw Britney criticizing Selena Gomez for her 2016 address at the American Music Awards, in which she urged women to hide more of their bodies online.

Britney Spears Disses Selena Gomez Cryptically Regarding Her 2016 AMAs Speech!

After the 13-year conservatorship ended, Britney Spears has been enjoying her freedom. We have all seen Britney post several naked photos on Instagram, which have sparked a discussion between her supporters and detractors.

The other person that Britney chose to criticize is none other than Selena Gomez, who is also a close friend of hers.
The singer, 40, captioned a photo of herself in a red bikini on Tuesday with, “Don’t you just love the nerve of women that stand firmly earning accolades and speak on their beliefs about not displaying their bodies on Instagram???!!!!!” the post has since been deleted. We all know who she was referring to now.

Britney Spears Disses Selena Gomez Cryptically Regarding Her 2016 AMAs Speech

Britney Spears couldn’t get Selena Gomez’s comments at the 2016 American Music Awards out of her head after she advised women to hide more of their bodies on Instagram. Britney indirectly attacked the 30-year-old star for her opinions on what women should dress in this mysterious statement.

The “Oops…I Did It Again!” actress went on to criticize Selena’s music video for “Ice Cream” from two years ago. Selena may be seen in this video, which she shot with the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, sucking and eating homemade ice cream seductively.

They claim that “This is NOT something I would do,” but those same women are the ones who had $4 million budget videos made about sucking and licking handmade ice cream, Britney said. Britney came to the conclusion that women should be free to choose how they want to display their stunning bodies.

So I want to urge those people, “Don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget ambitions, the next time I see someone with a huge budget film sucking on lollipops yet delivering righteous speeches blaming other women for revealing their bodies,” she continued.

Britney emphasized, “Why would “you stand” strongly against girls gaining recognition JUST LIKE YOU and they have nothing???” in the conclusion.
Selena, 30, addressed the audience at the 2016 AMAs after winning Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist. She said, “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram.” “I want to look inside [your hearts]. I’m not looking for approval any longer, nor do I require it.

Britney’s Instagram bikini photo is still up there, but the 45-year-old singer has changed the message and added three rose emojis.

It’s obvious that Britney intended to criticize Selena for her misogynistic attitudes toward women while she was also acting sensually in the video.

Well, Selena’s fans absolutely couldn’t handle that, which is one of the reasons Birtney took the caption off.

Fans immediately criticized Britney for disparaging Selena in the comments area after she posted this picture with the remark, which has now been deleted. “Girl,” one individual wrote. What’s the deal, stop talking? halt your renewed obsession with Selena. “Leave Selena ALONE,” another person wrote.

“Selena has offered nothing but love and support for you throughout the years and in exchange, she gets weekly nasty Instagram postings from you,” another Instagram user continued.

Another person exclaimed, “What’s your problem with Sel?!” Britney was criticized for misinterpreting Selena’s speech by one person, who remarked, “You completely misread what Selena said and bizarrely took it personally, hanging onto a grudge over it.”

Britney has been enjoying her freedom in a somewhat contentious way since her conservatorship ended. On Instagram, the pop sensation has continued to post numerous naked photos of herself.

For instance, she uploaded several pictures of herself posing in her hotel room in London while nude. Hey, did Britney have a point when she attacked Selena?

Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

