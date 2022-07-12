Sam Taylor-Johnson To Direct Amy Winehouse Biopic Back To Black!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A decade after the demise of the famous singer Amy Winehouse, Hollywood is all set to create a biopic of the late singer. Even though several attempts were made for producing a biopic, many of them never moved forward and the attempts were futile. But as per the latest reports, we can expect Amy’s story soon to be released on the big screen.

Amy Jade Winehouse is an English singer and songwriter known for her deep, expressive contralto vocals. She is even known for her eclectic mix of musical genres, including soul, rhythm and blues, and jazz.

Sam Taylor-Johnson To Direct Amy Winehouse Biopic

Amy was a member of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra from a young age. And in 2002 she signed in Simon Fuller’s 19 management and recorded numerous songs before having a deal with EMI. her debut album, Frank, was released in 2003, and most of the songs from the album were influenced by Jazz and were co-written by Amy, other than the two covers. Within years in the field, she became quite popular and was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Back to Black was her follow-up album released in 2006. It was an international success and was considered one of the best-selling albums in the history of the UK. The album was nominated for British Album of the Year in 2007 and achieved an award for British Female Solo Artist.

Amy won five grammy awards at the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008 and has become one of the most wins by a female artist in a single night. Winehouse is the first British woman to win five Grammys.

Even though all the previous attempts were futile, the upcoming feature film will be a massive one as the movie is directed by Sam Taylor Johnson, the director of the first film of the popular trilogy, Fifty shades. The director confirmed that the Amy biopic named ‘Back to Black’, which shares the same title as the singer’s final studio album, will be directed by her.

Sam posted on her Instagram about her excitement in doing such work. She even claimed that it is one of her dream films to be guided. She quoted on her social media on Monday, “I’m ready, let’s go” while sharing a post from Deadline, which reported the news. She even added the hashtags like #amywinehouse and #backtoblack to her quote.

The screenplay of this upcoming biopic is penned by Matt Greenhalgh and produced by Studicanal together with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward alongside Tracey Seaward. This movie project even received great support from the Winehouse estate.

Even though many details about the biopic haven’t been revealed yet, we could only predict that the story will be based on the life of the late young singer. It is expected to showcase Amy’s initial stage in the field as a local jazz singer in North London to her immense growth as a multiple Grammy Awards winner.

The story is predicted to depict the singer’s struggles in life and the success she achieved after producing chart-topping tracks that includes the famous ones ‘Rehab’ and ‘Back to Black’.

The multiple Grammy winner died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at her home in London. She died at the age of 27 and was tormented by drug and alcohol addiction. Several documentary films were released on the life of the singer. One among them titled ‘Amy’ directed by Asif Kapadia was premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and has received an Oscar for the best documentary.

Another one was released last July as a tribute to the singer on her 10th death anniversary. The documentary titled ‘Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On’ premiered on BBC in which the singer’s mother, Janis Winehouse explains her late daughter’s life.

According to Janis, the world doesn’t know who Amy truly was, the one whom she brought up. She claimed in the press release that she was looking for an opportunity to make others understand the singer’s roots and deeper insight into the real Amy. Amy Winehouse was ranked in the 26th position by VH1 in their list of 100 Greatest Women in the Music industry.

