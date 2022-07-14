24.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzled In Mint Green Floral Gown In Sardinia With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

By: Nancy Erin

The sun-kissed and adorable Millie Bobby Brown wore the garment as she and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi continued their Italian vacation.

Millie Bobby Brown Looks Stunning In Latest Post In Green Floral Dress

Millie Bobby Brown looks gorgeous in Sardinia, where she’s been vacationing recently. It looks like the 18-year-old Stanger Things star and her 20-year-old boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are enjoying their Italian holiday. On July 13, she took to Instagram to show off her new mint green daisy-printed linen dress from Sandro.

A silver hoop and cutouts below her chest held the plunging neckline of the dress together, revealing her lovely tanned skin. Millie opted for a no-makeup approach and a sleek bun with a blue scrunchie for her hair to get the popular clean girl look. There was a solitary green blossom on her plain necklace and gold hoops on her earrings.

Millie Bobby Brown Dazzled In Mint Green Floral Gown In Sardinia With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Last week, we had a lot of passionate kisses. On July 12, Millie Brown and Jake were spotted having a drink in their swimsuits while relaxing on the beach. Millie was wearing a purple and yellow bikini with an embroidered white cover-up and black and white baseball caps, all of which she accessorized with matching sunglasses.

The day prior, the newlyweds were spotted on a Sardinian beach. There were flowers on Millie’s string bikini and on Jake’s shorts, and they were both dressed to impress. Oh, how I would want to be a young, infatuated Italian!

Millie Bobby Brown Glows In Her Cosmetics

While promoting her own brand of cosmetics and skincare, Florence by Mills, Millie revealed to her followers which of her own creations she used to obtain her beautiful complexion. She utilized her new Clear the Way Clarifying Face Wash, Floating Under the Eyes Depuffing Under Eye Gel Pads, Dreamy Dew Oil-Free Moisturizer, and Dreamy Drop Hydrating Serum to get her skin ready.

She used Florence by Mills Like a Light Skin Tint to “lightly give your skin a base,” See You Never Concealer, Tint, and Tame Eyebrow Pencil to help fill in her “non-existent eyebrows,” Cloud Setter Eyebrow Styling Wax, Cheek Me Later Cream Blush to add a pop of sun-kissed glow, and she Calls It Even Color Correcting Powder to “settle down any redness or uneven skin tones” for her makeup With her Bouncy Cloud Highlighter and Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm, she was all set to leave the house.

Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor's and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  
