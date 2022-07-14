Q’Orianka Kilcher Is Seen For The First Time Since She Charged $97K

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Tuesday, Yellowstone actress Q’Orianka Kilcher was seen in crimson shoes, a purple tennis skirt, and a Yoda T-shirt. She appeared in public for the first time after she had been charged with illegally collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits.

The actress, who starred in four episodes of the TV show Yellowstone, appeared without makeup and styled her lengthy black hair in a ponytail. She was observed leaving a place of construction in Beverly Hills.

According to the California Department of Insurance (CDI), the Yellowstone actress was charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance.

The 32-year-old actress reportedly injured her back and shoulder back in 2018, when she was shooting for the movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold. She received medical treatment for the injury and discontinued seeing the doctors shortly.

The California Department of Insurance said that a year later, she claimed that she needed more treatment due to the lingering pain. But they later found her allegedly breaking the law in collecting $96,838 in disability benefits, while she was filming for a TV show Yellowstone.

Kilcher also told the doctors that she was too injured to take on the work and was offered other parts but had to turn them down because of the lingering pain. But then she worked in the Emmy-nominated series.

Investigators discovered that the New World star had worked as an actress on the television show Yellowstone from July 2019 to October, after reviewing the wage information from her employer. She received temporary disability wages from October 14, 2019, to September 9, 2021, while she filmed for the series from July to October 2019, as per the reports.

According to the reports, she returned to the doctors and began her treatment five days after work to receive disability benefits.

The doctors stated that they were unaware of her working history, and they would not have granted the actress’s disability payments if they had known she was able to work.

Kilcher’s lawyer. Michael Becker had told the press that Kilcher would definitely defend herself against the charges. She also informed everyone that Kilcher was a passenger in a production vehicle when the injury took place. But the actress has not said a word since the charges.

Michael clarified in a statement that third-party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms. Kilcher was honest with her doctors all the time. And she never intentionally accepted the benefits that she believed she was entitled to. He also demanded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse.

The actress has to appear in court next on August 7, 2022.

Q’orianka Kilcher is best known for playing the role of Angela Blue Thunder opposite Kevin Costner for four episodes of Yellowstone, which was released in the fall of 2020.

She said that she was honored to play such a strong and amazing native American woman.

