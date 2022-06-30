Kim Kardashian Channels Batgirl In A Leather Outfit On Khloé’s Birthday!!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

At Khloe Alexandra Kardashian’s 38th birthday bash, the model mogul, Kim Kardashian showed up looking like a batty herself in a black leather attire, Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian Showed Up Looking Batty In Black Leather Attire

The black criss-cross crop top revealed her toned abs and the tycoon stunned her looks when the whole classy monochrome tight-fit dress paired with Balenciaga Pantashoes.

At first, only a few glimpses of the 41-year-old businesswoman’s looks were shared in a short video that was uploaded on her Instagram, and later a series of snaps were found in which the 4 children’s mother dashed the look. She seemed like she could star along with the Batsman if there was any other season loading.

The party witnessed Kim with the Hourglass XS bag and an oversized cooling glass that totally heightened her sense of fashion before the party attendees.

However, the spotlight of the night was shared among the sisters and the birthday girl looked extra stunning wearing a pink Barbie-inspired outfit on her 38th birthday.

Khloe grabbed the attention in the shindig, with her bold-lined eyes, that was looking incredible at the night.

While the model sisters stole the eyeballs, their 66-year-old mommy, Kris Jenner, admitted herself as wasted, wearing a normal maxi dress at the bash.

After confronting the world with the statement she made recently about her dressing sense, the SKKN founder seems to be in balance with her fashion after her divorce from Ye.

The Panic attacks have now boosted her confidence and are currently encouraging her to create and build an era on Kim herself.

According to Kim, it was dreadfully hard for her to wear anything without the consent of her ex-husband, Kanye West, and today she is seen grabbing the headlines of the fashion magazines by making another statement that erases her previous ones as she succeeded in coming up with a future barbie era with a unique fashion style when she appeared at Conde Nast headquarters.

At the event, the tycoon was heard saying that she often struggles with her casual look and as of now, she is working on it. However, it is evident that the US native has improved drastically post her divorce on 3 March 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The ex-couple has 4 children namely, North West who is now 7 years old, Saint West, 6 years old, Chicago West, 3 years old and lastly, Psalm West, only a year old.

An unexpected romance later budded between the model and the American comedian, Pete Davidson, with whom Kim confirmed the dating dish as true just after days filing the divorce.

Kim along with the Saturday Night Live star recently shared a series of funny snaps with their faces and features distorted, on her Instagram handle. Surely, the new couple is enjoying their time together.

Read More:

Camila Cabello Is Festive In Bright Yellow Top With Feathers While Out In LA

Noah Cyrus Sizzles In Tiny String Bikini Top On Walk With Boyfriend In LA

Lady Gaga Looks Stunning In Her Black Bikini During Romantic Breakfast With Boyfriend Michael Polansky