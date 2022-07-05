0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prior to the Fourth of July, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were reportedly sighted at a Bridgehampton liquor store. They had just returned from a vacation in Malibu.

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Seen In The Hamptons Together After Split

Already come back together? Only two weeks after reports that they had broken up, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were seen together in the Hamptons.

The source told the publication, “There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a wonderful mood.” She was “purchasing a bottle of her own 818 Tequila, which everyone at the liquor store made jokes about,” they continued. In the summer of 2021, Kendall introduced her popular tequila line, which has three varieties. The source also revealed that the couple purchased a case of the well-known French rosé wine Whispering Angel.

After two years of dating, Kendall Jenner and Devin reportedly split up in June 2022 because she thought he wasn’t “as serious as she was” about the union. Devin is quite furious about everything, and he hasn’t even started to heal.

The model and professional athlete, who purportedly just signed a $224 million contract extension, also bought a case of Whispering Angel Wine before leaving the store in anticipation of the long weekend.

Jenner and Booker announced their separation earlier this month, with a source saying that they were “taking this time to focus on ourselves and decide if a future together is what’s meant to be.”

The insider added that the couple thought that “the wedding really put things in perspective” with reference to their relationship after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s European wedding in May, and that “they are still incredibly friendly and supportive of each other” despite the divorce.

“Kendall ended their relationship with him because she believed he wasn’t treating it seriously enough. It was a big thing to Kendall to bring him to Kourtney’s wedding, and she also believed it would be really romantic.

On Sunday, June 26, the two enjoyed a romantic meal at the upscale Soho House on the sand while wearing sunglasses. Devin also “liked” a post by Kenny that featured her lounging in nothing but a baseball cap.

However, things did not go as planned, and he couldn’t have been more disengaged from the romantic and loving aspects of it. Since breaking up, the couple has also been seen vacationing in Malibu, giving rise to the first indication that things may still be going on.