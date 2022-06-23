0 SHARES Share Tweet

Last week, the internet was all over the Kardashians. Social media has been awash with stories about the girls lately. Celebrity-favorite New York restaurant Kim was spotted dining at with her daughter, and now Kendall’s breakup with NBA player Devin Booker is trending on the internet.

The Kardashian sisters’ relationships have been trending on the internet numerous times. Kendall Nicole Jenner, the American model, and socialite is the one making headlines for her split from NBA star Devin Booker. It was a year before the couple’s connection became public knowledge.

However, many sources claim that the two of them have lately broken up after a relationship of two years. There seemed to be some sort of rift between the two women, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. But despite their previous discussions, they are no longer on the same page. It’s been roughly a week and a half since entertainment news last reported that the pair had split up.

Even at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, it was evident that the couple had a great time together, thanks to their amazing friendship. However, as soon as they returned, everything turned on its head. Furthermore, they began to realize that their lifestyles were not in sync and admitted that they were different.

It was revealed to the media that they remained in touch and cared about one other even after their breakup. The couple even has social media followers who are rooting for them to hook up.

Kendall and Devin started dating in 2020 but kept their relationship a secret from the public for the duration of their relationship. As a result, Kendall uploaded a picture of the couple cuddling on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2021. She was even seen at one of his games, cheering on the Phoenix Suns, and she even uploaded a picture of herself wearing a Suns shirt on Instagram after the game.

Kendall And Devin Booker Honored Their One-Year Relationship In June Last Year

Their one anniversary was honored on social media messages in June 2021. She even provided a picture of her and Booker cuddling up together. They even had a few romantic holiday sightings and very few Instagram shoutouts and even rarely talked about their love relationship, which is unusual for them.

To promote The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April and discussed her relationship with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. She added that she used to watch Davin’s games whenever she could, but at times she couldn’t, so she would sit with her phone in any location she could find.

She went so far as to say that the romance turned her into a sports fanatic. Khloé’s presence in her life has made her a lifelong fan of basketball. And she also mentioned that she and her family had been NBA fanatics since they were children and had attended every Lakers game since they were young.

Kendall’s relationship with the NBA player has also been revealed. He said that despite the difficulties of maintaining both a business and personal life, he is truly loving every moment of it. Things weren’t always this way for him prior to that point. However, for the time being, he was content with his situation. They may be able to give their relationship another go, according to the rumors.