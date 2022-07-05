0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lt. Joe Kenda will be returning for a new season of American Detective. Later this week, season three of the docu-series will premiere, and it will follow Kendra as he investigates the cases of other investigators looking for the truth.

Joe Kenda is one of the most skilled and productive homicide detectives in the nation, with a 92 percent solution record. The popular ID series Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda featured in his impressive career for nine seasons. Now he’s back with a brand-new show honoring the other outstanding men and women who answered the call.

American Detective S3: Lt. Joe Kenda Will Be Returning

Kenda has heard of situations over the years that defy reason and reveal the ugliness of human nature: inquiries so perplexing that the twists and turns seem more like Hollywood scripts than actual events.

Each episode of American Detective focuses on a different homicide detective whose hard efforts helped deliver justice for the victim, To bring viewers amazing investigations from throughout the country, Kenda trades in his own case files.

Joe Kenda leads us through the complexities of each case and the tenacious detective work required to solve the seemingly unsolvable as the stoic narrator who keeps us hanging on his every word. On Wednesday, July 6 at 10/9c on ID, a new season of American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda debuts. On the same day, it can be watched online on Discovery+.

Joe Kenda utilizes his new series to highlight other investigators whose tireless efforts helped solve a sad conundrum and apprehend a killer because he is aware that it takes a special kind to be an American Detective. Two Greenville, South Carolina women are horrified to find threatening death threats and trash bags full of severed human parts on their doorstep in the season three premiere “Body Parts.” The most horrifying and pointless crime of Det. Flavell’s career is called upon for investigation.

The Crime Of Murder Is Abhorrent

However, there are some killings that exhibit a degree of cruelty and depravity that is uncommon. And one of those is this crime. On Wednesday, July 6 at 10/9c on ID, the season 3 premiere episode “Body Parts” will air; the same day, it will also stream on Discovery+.

As a homicide detective and commander of the serious crimes unit for the Colorado Springs Police Department for 23 years, Lt. Joe Kenda spent 21 years hunting down murderers. In 356 of the 387 homicide cases they solved, Kenda and his team reached a 92 percent solution rate, one of the highest in the nation.

He appeared in the American true-crime documentary series Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, which aired on Investigation Discovery for nine seasons after he left the police (ID). I Will Find You and Killer Triggers are two of his books. Season three of his new show American Detective starring Lt. Joe Kenda will premiere on Discovery+ on July 6, 2022.

Jupiter Entertainment produces American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda for Investigation Discovery and Discovery+.

