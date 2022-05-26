Kendall Jenner Think It Was ‘Special’ Having Devin Booker At Kourtney’s Wedding!!

At the wedding of Kendall Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, which took place in Italy on May 22, Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were seen holding hands and looking as happy as could be. She had no idea whether or not her boyfriend would be able to attend the big event because of his work with the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker To Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Wedding ‘Last Minute’

Still, it was very "special" when he did because it was his first public family outing with her, and he was in such a beautiful location.

A decision was made at the eleventh hour since they were unsure whether or not Devin would play. Despite this, the Suns’ season came to an end in Game 7, and Kendall decided that going on the trip with the team to Italy would be a significant experience for him. Everyone in the family had been looking forward to him coming home, so the preparations for his arrival went off without a hitch.”

“Kendall understood this would be the next step in many respects,” the insider said, even though Kendall has always been very quiet about her romantic connections. Seeing something so romantic makes it impossible not to fall in love and the fact that it was something they’d been talking about for months before the event makes it much more beautiful.

They are fully aware of how young they are and how much work lies in front of them. You can also tell that they know how much potential they have. It appears to be working for them, but the wedding did nothing but enhance their connection to one another.”

Kendall and Devin have been seeing each other covertly since about June 2020. During the reunion special for Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired a year ago, she highlighted her choice to keep the details of their love story private. Kendall revealed the truth to her sisters, “In my experience, doing it in that manner has almost always had the desired results. With no disrespect intended toward them, I believe that Kylie [Jenner] and I, in particular, have had the opportunity to watch my elder sisters go through weddings, relationships, breakups, and all of these other things as they do. It is a fairly open manner.”

When we last left off: “Once more, I don’t mean any offense by this, but I believe that it was a conscious decision from a fairly young age that I didn’t want to like… When we can communicate with one another openly and honestly, our lives and our connection to one another will benefit.”

According to another person familiar with the situation, the couple is “thrilled and in love,” which may indicate that their intimate and covert relationship is flourishing. The second informant shared with us an Exclusive piece of information that her family would be pleased if they got married.

Even though she is reluctant to participate in almost anything, she spends most of her free time with Devin. She considers his place in Arizona to be her second home, even though they are not officially living together as a couple. He wanted her to be a part of the entire interior design process to make sure that she was happy in her new house.

