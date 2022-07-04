19.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, July 4, 2022
Entertainment

Tradition Continues!! Willie Nelson 4th Of July Picnic And Fireworks Returning

By: chamberlainsun

Date:

After the virtual show last year, the American musician, Willie Nelson’s 4th of July picnic and fireworks will mark its return on Monday. 

The culture is bringing the tradition back to the new Q2 stadium in Austin, Texas on July 4 after a year break. The event was initiated in the year 1972 by the American icon, which is until today celebrated by America. The star-studded event shall beam with their glittering presence and the presence of Willie Nelson and his family.

Willie Nelson Announces 4th Of July Picnic And Fireworks At Q2 Stadium

The Red Headed Stranger and Stardust singer shared his joy in bringing back his 4th of July picnic this year after a couple of years and said he misled the show more than anyone else.

Q2 stadium is gaining much popularity and a list of the events is standing in its queue to get the date of the stadium. It shall witness many more great concerts in the coming future.

Willie Nelson’s annual picnics would be the first-ever concert to take the stage of Q2 stadium, in other words, the 4th of July would create history with the collaboration of Willie Nelson and Q2 stadium.

Tradition Continues!! Willie Nelson 4th Of July Picnic And Fireworks Returning

Mathew McConaughey, Austin FC Minister Of Culture took his words to narrate his pride in shaking hands with the living saga, Willie Nelson, to kick off the stadium as a host, with his years-old traditional event.

Austin FC President Andy Loughnane also mentioned the same as she cannot also find any other best quick start for the Q2 stadium other than the annual picnic, with the legendary presence of Nelson and his family.  She also affirmed that the iconic Willie is the one whom they are all looking for to celebrate the day with.

The annual picnic will be a splendid occasion with continuous 10 hours of music paired with other entertainment programs. Just like the name itself suggests, the fans will also witness an incredible display of fireworks and plenty of food and drinks to explore. 

The July 4 holiday is certainly going to be a fun-filled and merry event with a number of celebrities like Tyler Childers, an American singer, Brothers Osborne, the musical duo, Midland, the musical group, Charley Crocket, the singer, Allison Russel, the Canadian singer, and songwriter, Particle Kid, Wellie Nelson’s son, and a musician, Steve Earle & the Dukes, American singer and songwriter.

Willie Nelson, the 89-year-old icon, walked to success through his albums Shotgun Willie and Red Headed Stranger, and Stardust

The Highwayman singer has been diagnosed with breathing issues and hence had to cancel many a number of public appearances. His illness has reduced the chances of the public attending the most awaited concerts over the years.

The 2021 July 4 event was canceled due to covid reasons, in order to ensure the safety of the audience as well as Willie. The second previous year too, it was the covid that cheated at the very last moment as one of the members of the band tested positive.

