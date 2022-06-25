0 SHARES Share Tweet

The American model Kendal Nicole Jenner and the American Professional basketball player has reportedly marked a stop to their two years-long relationships. The ex-couple are said to be focusing on their respective careers after the breakup.

Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Are Putting Their Careers First

According to the prevailing sources. Kevin and Kendal are both career-oriented people whose personal life only has secondary value when it comes to their professions. However, the NBA star was neither planning for a marriage proposal any sooner, for he believes these are the times to achieve his career goals.

The model mogul is neither any different from her former boyfriend. Career dominated her life as well.

The 25-year-old is currently playing for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association and is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner is purportedly pursuing her successful path of modeling.

Jenner began to model at the very young age of 13 when Wilhelmina Models assigned her in 2012. The transfer of her passion to her profession along with the support of her family is exactly filmed in the series, “Keeping Up With The Kardashian”.

The tycoon grew in the field of modeling quite sooner than anticipated with the proper guidance of her team and model sisters.

Kendal rose to be one of the highest-paid models in the year 2018, and her payment was estimated to be $22.5 million in 2018.

Jenner gave her followers a glimpse of her private relationship with the player through Instagram by sharing a cuddling picture of the couple on Valentine’s Day of 2021. The couple was dished to dating each other even before her announcement on that day.

Being in a relationship for two years, the couple recently had a second thought on where their romantic connection was taking them, which ultimately resulted in a breakup, shared a source.

The news of the split came out today following the couple’s discussion on their affair.

At the time, the beauty mogul is spending time with one of her closest friends, and the reports say that the 26-year-old is currently not depressed but only sad about her separation from her 2-year boyfriend.

All of this gossip has not been responded to by either parties or their representatives.

The one-time couple was recently spotted attending the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian with the American musician Travis Barker that was celebrated in Italy last month and was also spotted attending a birthday party of Anastasia Karanikolaou, one of her friends.

The private couple was admired by the industry or the audience since they often share their moments with the general public through their Instagram handles.

Kendal was often sighted in the stadium to attend her player boyfriend’s match.

The supermodel and the NBA star are rumored to have a rough patch and have been separated for a week and a half now.

