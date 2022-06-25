0 SHARES Share Tweet

The American rapper Tione Jayden Merritt, professionally named Lil Tjay, was allegedly shot at a shopping parade in New Jersey.

This Wednesday, the famous rapper was shot multiple times which required sudden surgeries. The singer is reported to be recovering from the impulsive attack he underwent.

A 22-year-old victim was discovered near the gas station by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, whereas another 22-year-old victim with a single shot was also found by the Edgewater Police Department. Both the victims were hurriedly taken to the emergency department of the nearby local hospital.

Rapper Lil Tjay Got Gunshot In The Middle Of Robbery Attempted By Mohamed Konate

The official stated that the incident happened in the middle of a robbery attempted by Mohamed Konate and the victims were also found with unlawful weapons.

The very next day, Konate was taken into custody by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and New York Police Department.

The police have charged Koante with multiple charges including the attempt of murder, unlawful arms possession, armed robbery, and trouble invasion.

Likewise, the police have also filed a charge against the two victims for keeping unlawful weapons.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office updated the health status of the two victims stating that one of them is stable after being in a critical condition and the other victim was in any way in a non-threatening stage.

However, the police officials have disclosed only the names of the victims as Antoine and Jeffrey. No whereabouts of these individuals were shared by the officials.

The singer released his music on SoundCloud, which made him famous, and currently, he has 523 million streams on Spotify and millions of fan followers on his official Instagram handle.

It was on Columbia Records that the rapper released his debut album, True 2 Myself in 2019. He also scored No.5 on the US Billboard 200 with the debut track. Lil Tjay has marked his existence in a very short span of time.

His fame emerged after the release of his track Resume, which paved a way for the singer to climb heights through Columbia Records.

Following the incident, the hip-hop star, French Montana, and Kid Laroi reacted on their respective social media accounts asking for prayers in the singer’s name.

A couple of shows were already confirmed for Tjay including a performance at Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park on July 22 and a series of shows in Europe.

The most commonly called name, Tjay was derived from his own name by picking the first letter of his first name and three letters from his middle name.

The fanciers often call him with this mononym alone.

This Wednesday, the US has to wake up to the heart-melting news of the talented rapper tragedy in which he got injured with multiple shots in Edgewater.