Amber Heard Is Legally Obligated To Pay $10.35 Million Following The Entry Of Judgement

After Johnny Depp was successful in having his defamation lawsuit brought against Amber Heard, the latter is now legally responsible for the sum of $10.35 million. In response to a written order that was submitted on Friday, she is required to post a bond in the amount specified, in addition to the interest if she is required to pay it.

Amber Heard Is On The Hook For $10.35 Million After Judgment

Following a six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp by referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse in an opinion piece that was published in the Washington Publish. As a result of this finding, the jury awarded Depp $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The total amount was brought up to $10.35 million after the punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the laws of Virginia.

After finding that Depp had defamed Heard through comments made by his lawyer, Adam Waldman, to the press, the jury in Heard’s counterclaim awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages. The jury came to this conclusion after discovering that Depp had defamed Heard.

A two-page ruling was entered by the judge, Penney Azcarate, after a brief hearing that took place on Friday. According to the ruling, both judgments are subject to interest at a rate of six percent per year. The exes’ respective attorneys had been present throughout the proceedings. Depp and Heard weren’t.

According to a source close to Depp’s team, the judge ordered that if Heard wished to appeal, she was required to post a bond for the total judgment of $10.35 million, plus interest at the rate of 6% per year. This was in order for her to be eligible to do so.

Broderick Dunn, a civil lawyer in Virginia, stated that this was not an unusual occurrence.

Dunn told that “it is typical practice to require the non-prevailing party to post a bond for the judgment quantity in order to appeal the matter.” This requirement is in place so that the non-prevailing party can appeal the matter. “They do not need to pay the total amount in order to get a bond — an idea very similar to bail in felony court,” the bonding agent explained, “but they do need to pay a percentage of the amount.”

Amber Heard exits the Fairfax County Circuit Courtroom in Virginia after the verdict was announced on June 1 in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against her. The trial began on May 30.

In a press release, a representative for the actress who appeared in “Aquaman” stated that she still intended to file an appeal and mentioned the hearings that took place in the House on January 6.

Heard has a month to submit her notice of attraction to the commission.