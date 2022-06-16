When their separation was confirmed, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were no longer in a bond. The matter was settled on Friday, which means the two are done. Julianne filed for separation from the renowned NHL player in November 2020, just six months after the couple split up and their marriage seemed to be in trouble. They married in 2017, but have yet to have a kid.

The former couple formalized their divorce on June 10, 2022, after a judgment was completed in the case. The specifics of the divorce agreement could not be accessed immediately. TMZ primarily reported the news.

More Than Two Years After Their Breakup, Julianne Hough And Brooks Laich Are Now Officially Divorced!!

After living separately during the commencement of the pandemic, Hough, 33, and Laich, 38, first declared their split in May 2020. The prior dance with the star expert and her old hockey player partner, who had been collected for nearly 3 years, supplied a joint statement to the public, which is backed up by the report.

The couple stated that they took the time needed to come to their tender and sensible choice to split. We hold each other in high regard and affection, and we will lead the way from the heart. In the future, we sincerely request your consideration and respect for our privacy. In November 2020, Hough pondered the connection for a few months.

A source said people that they tried working things out, but Julianne recognized she needed her independence. Brooks tried giving it to her, and he’s at his limit as well. The duo took a step closer to finalizing their divorce in February, according to court papers attained by People at the time, when Hough filed for unconcealed solvation.

As per the statement, the parties have signed a reserve contract on their assets, and marriage rights, such as help, the exact of which is being disputed with the law court. Hough waived her claim to support from Laich, according to the paperwork, and their agreement was unchallenged.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have moved on and started new relationships since their breakup. In November 2021, Hough was trapped kissing Charlie Wilson who is a model, in Los Angeles. Though she was still attentive to her work, she was happy with Wilson, according to People.

The insider said that Julianne has only been viewing Charlie Wilson for a short time, but she seems to be happy and loving her life. The source also added that she loves him, then it is early, and it may just be a fling. They continued that she wants to be in a relationship, but she has a busy career and plans to keep growing in it.

Laich has been in bond with Katrn Tanja Davsdottir. Davsdottir is an athlete. He decided to make their bond public on Instagram in August 2021, and he has just supported her while she contested in the CrossFit Games. On March 27, he posted a picture of Davsdottir as his favorite challenger and also said cheers on reaching the semi-finals since it’s always a joy to see you perform.