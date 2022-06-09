Skylar Grey, an American singer, had to sell her music catalog to be able to “afford” to end her marriage to Elliott Taylor. Skylar Grey, an American singer, had to sell her entire music collection to be able to “afford” her divorce from Elliott Taylor.

Skylar Grey Forced To Sell Entire Song Catalog

In an interview with Variety, she stated, “Since 2017, I have been going through a divorce and a lawsuit crushing me personally and financially.” We were forced to sell my repertoire to pay for the settlement, which was incredibly upsetting given the fact that some of the songs, including “Love the Way You Lie” and “Coming Home”, are my babies,” Grey said, adding that we eventually sorted it out and paid it off in the previous year, 2021.

She has written songs for other artists, including Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie,” published in 2010, and Diddy’s single “Coming Home,” published in the same year. As a producer, Grey was also involved in the performance of “I Need a doctor” by Dr Dre at the Grammys in 2011, which took place in 2011.”Since the case has been resolved, I am freed from the obligation of spending my days on the phone with attorneys and from the stress of being responsible for paying all of these legal fees. “Over the years, it’s been expressing a lot of feelings. In addition to that, it was challenging, turbulent, discouraging, and draining. Consequently, she believes that this record can represent the emotions that she was feeling and the experiences that she was having. “She is quoted saying this on Page Six.

However, Skylar Grey is no longer entitled to Cash royalties for any of the songs that she collaborated on, including “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem and Rihanna, “Coming Home” by Diddy, and Foxes, and “Clarity” by Zedd and Foxes. Each of these songs has sold millions of copies, but Skylar Grey is no longer paid for her contributions.

Grey has largely withdrawn from the public eye since her album Natural Causes in 2016. However, to pay for the settlement, I had no choice. “According to Grey, 36, the source added. He stated that the divorce was “ultimately finalized” in 2021, which was the previous year. Even though she no longer owns the rights to those songs, no one will ever be able to convince me that she was not the author of those compositions. In contrast to other performers, like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, who have lately sold their catalogs for hundreds of millions of dollars, Grey stated that she was not prepared to trade the rights to any of her recorded or published work.

She stated, she wanted to keep it running and grow it. The litigation has been resolved, and I no longer have to interact with lawyers or pay legal bills daily, which has been a significant hardship for me. She remarked, that she wanted to keep it going and grow it.”

The musician claims that since the release of her fourth studio album, which was titled simply after her, in April, she has “just concentrated on developing a new catalog, new money, and new prospects.” Nevertheless, even though she enjoys Grey’s songs, she stated that they had become “different.” She is no longer receiving any of the royalties from using any of those songs in films or other media, said Grey, who is now engaged to Elliott Taylor.

