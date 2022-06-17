While Dating Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess Contacted Megan Fox!!

Sharna Burgess, a professional dancer on “Dancing with the Stars,” attempted to get in touch with Megan Fox while she was in a relationship with Brian Austin Green. She revealed that she requested Green, 48, for his ex-phone wife’s number to discuss the role that she would like her to play in Green and Fox’s children during an interview with Nick Viall for the most recent installment of The Viall Files. Nick Viall conducted the conversation.

After dating for approximately four or five months, she posed the following question to me: “Can she have Megan’s number?” Burgess, who is 36 years old, recounted how she felt the same way when she and Fox shared a “passing moment” at the same restaurant and made eye contact. “I have no idea whether or not she recognized me,” Sharna said.

Sharna Burgess Discloses She Contacted Megan Fox When She Began Dating Brian Austin Green!!

She then went up to Green and asked if she could “reach out and say, ‘Hey, she is around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know,'” after which she went and confronted Green. She has fallen in love with these children and would do anything to help.”

According to Burgess, who also mentioned that it was a “thank you,” the gesture was something that Fox “truly loved.” My parenting style was praised by her and her children, who were happy with how I was raising them.

Green and Fox, both 36 years old, have been married for nine years and have three sons together: Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five. The actor has one more child, a boy named Kassius, who is twenty years old and is the product of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. Burgess and Green are excited to announce that they will be parents for the first time together.

The actor was quoted as saying that Megan has spent much time with Sharna and has grown to know her well. Additionally, Burgess emphasized that previous to the beginning of their relationship, she was aware of her partner’s responsibilities as a father. Because Bri had been in a previous relationship and had children, the dancer could not expect her to say, “Well, I’m first and foremost, and what she needs is the most important thing.”

She explained that she had to take into account her previous commitments. She wanted to get to know him, she wanted to be his supporter, and she wanted to fall in love with him. As a result of the fact that this particular set of individuals will always be there in his life, she is unable to disregard them. It is just not possible to draw comparisons between the two.

In 2010, Megan Fox and the 48-year-old actor from Beverly Hills 90210 welcomed three children: Noah, now nine years old, Bodhi, who is seven years old, and River, who is five. Late in 2020, Sharna Burgess and Brian started dating, and the couple recently announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Therefore, Green wants nothing more than for his ex-girlfriend to be “happy” in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, who is currently engaged to her. When questioned about seeing his ex with a new partner, he responded, “I don’t have much control over Megan’s choice of companion and her life path.” She hopes that her children will be happy and fulfilled when they can spend time with their mother.

On the other hand, Burgess and Green are anticipating the arrival of a new family member shortly. Photos taken during the couple’s maternity shoot have just been posted to the couple’s various social media profiles.