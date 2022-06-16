Whoever said that two exes cannot be friends has never seen the friendship between Mulholland Drive actress Noami Watts and Ray Donovan actor Liev Schreiber. The two have proved many times that exes can stay as best friends even after going through a rough breakup and be there for each other all the time. Now Noami Watts and Liev Schreiber have shown the world not only two exes can be friends but their current boyfriend/girlfriend can become like a family.

Naomi Watts And Boyfriend Poses With Ex Liev Schreiber For Child Kai’s Graduation!

The 53-year-old actress shared a photo on her official Instagram account on Wednesday where she was seen posing with ex-Liev Schreiber along with her boyfriend Billy Crudup and Schrieber’s girlfriend Taylor Neisen with children Kai and Sasha. All of them were together to celebrate Noami Watts and Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai’s eighth graduation party.

Watts shared the photo on her official Instagram account with the caption, “Congratulations to Kai Class of 2022”. While the Ray Donovan actor kept his caption simple with a Congratulations. Liev Schreiber posted a photo of Kai with Noami Watts and both holding flowers in their hands. He also shared Kai’s photo where she is showing her graduation certificate.

Noami Watts and Ex Liev Schreiber separated in 2016 after being together for years. In the years after being separated, the two have always shown that they have a close friendship between them and now it is evident that they also have a healthy relationship with each other’s current partners. Watts and Schreiber also have said in many interviews that since they are co-parenting their children, they will always be a family and will be each other’s top priority.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Relationship

Naomi Watts met Liev Schreiber in 2005 while the two were attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual costume ball. The two sparked a connection between each in the first meeting itself. Noami and Liev started dating shortly after their first meeting and never hide their relationship from the public eye.

After dating for two years, Naomi Watts announced that she was pregnant with Schreiber’s baby in 2007. She gave birth to her first child Alexander Pete Schreiber in late 2007. The actress and actor had her second baby Kai Schreiber in the next year. Things were going well between the couple until 2016. In 2016, the two officially announced their breakup. Even though the couple has been together for over a decade, they never got engaged or married. This has been scrutinized by many people.

The reason for their breakup isn’t clearly stated by the actors but it is known that they came to the decision on a mutual understanding. The two even worked together in a movie even after separating from each other.

Noami Watts is currently dating 53-year-old actor Billy Crudup with whom she worked together in the Netflix series Gypsy. Liev Schreiber is currently dating former Miss South Dakota Taylor Neisen who is 24 years younger than him.

