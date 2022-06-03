Singer Shakira and the defender Gerard Pique are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. After the sportsman was caught having an affair with another woman, it now seems that cracks are forming in the relationship between the two. The ‘Girl like Me’ singer reportedly fell in love with the professional footballer at the historical 2010 World Cup held in South Africa.

Several neighbors in the building have said that they have seen Gerard Pique entering and leaving over the last week couple of times. The Barcelona defender is reportedly partying a lot nowadays. He is said to be enjoying the nightlife with his other Barcelona mates. He along with his other team members is also seen along with some other women with whom they are staying up to two or three in the morning.

Barcelona Defender Gerard Was Caught Having An Affair With Another Woman, Which Has brought Them On The Verge Of Separation.

Shakira is very much active on Social media. She use to post a lot of pics of her and Gerard together but sometimes she has stopped posting her pics along with Gerard. The last time she posted a pic of them both was in March this year. As of now, the sportsman is staying in Barcelona which is again hinting that there is a crack in their relationship.

Recently Shakira has sung in her latest hit ‘Te Felicito’ along with Rauw Alejandro where she sings, “For completing you I broke into pieces; they warned me, but I did not pay attention. I realized that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; do not tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.

I congratulate you, on how well you act, of that, I have no doubt; with your role continues, you look good on that show”. The lyrics of the song very well hint toward the couple’s current state of the relationship.

Shakira is refraining from speaking anything about their relationship. She hasn’t posted on social media anything about this. Throughout the 12 years of their relationship, the couple stayed unmarried. In the 12 years, they together welcomed 2 children named Milan and Sasha. As of now, Shakira is currently working on her next album. The singer is also a judge on the dance reality show Dancing With Myself, along with Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.

Shakira Met the current Barcelona defender Gerard Pique during the 2010 football world cup held in South Africa. That was the time when the song “This time for Africa” was released and Gerard appeared in the music video. Pique was 10 years junior to Shakira.

Before getting into a relationship with Gerard Pique Shakira reportedly dated an Argentinian lawyer named Antonio de la Rúa in 2000. In 2009 during an interview, Shakira said that their relationship already worked as a married couple, and that “they don’t need papers for that”.