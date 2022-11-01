The Halloween season is well underway, and some celebrities attended in stylish attire. Who, nevertheless, triumphed over all the ghosts and goblins to claim the title of “Best Costume”? It appears that Duhamel and Audra stole the crown! Josh Duhamel and his brand-new wife Audra Mari made fun of their nearly 20-year age difference while dressing up to celebrate their first Halloween.

The 49-year-old actor, who was portraying late mining magnate J. Howard Marshall mastered his couple costume at the Friday Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills. To stand at his side as Anna Nicole Smith, his 28-year-old bride embraced her inner centerfold and donned a blonde highlights wig.

They weren’t the only celebrities at the event attended by A-listers to thoroughly embody their roles. In addition to Kaia Gerber dressing as Trinity from the Matrix and Paris Hilton donning a Sailor Moon outfit, Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly also dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, two former lovers.

In addition to needing a walker to enter the party, Duhamel was dressed in a beige suit with a white button-down and tie. Under a bald cap, he was hardly recognizable and sported gray facial hair that resembled the late Texas billionaire.

Audra flaunted a sequined choker and silver shoes that matched her shimmering black mini-dress. Following their engagement in January, the pair just got hitched in September. The newlyweds made faces for the camera in a video Mari posted to her Instagram account. “what difference in ages? Mari wrote in the clip’s title of the TikTok clip, which was arranged to the classic song “So This is Love.” “authored by Mike Douglas and Ilene Woods.

Duhamel And Audra: The Passionate Lovebirds!

Duhamel and Mari, who started dating in 2019, tied the knot in a ceremony in North Dakota last year. Nevertheless, the Shotgun Wedding star has previously revealed that an injury he sustained during the pre-ceremony festivities prevented him from being able to walk down the aisle at his wedding.

When Duhamel appeared on The Late Late Show last month, James Corden asked him about his trip to the hospital after a boisterous party bus ride after the couple’s rehearsal dinner. Duhamel revealed this to Corden. He eventually acknowledged that the aisle is the only place you need to be able to walk on that particular day. And an hour before the wedding, it was touch and go. Fortunately, a cortisone injection rescued him, and he was well the rest of the night.

Axl, Duhamel’s kid with Fergie, who he was married to, is nine years old. After eight years of marriage, the pair divorced in 2019 following their separation in September 2017.

The Sources Of Inspiration For Their Halloween Costumes

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari know the comedy behind their shared Halloween outfit. For the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night, the 49-year-old star of The Thing about Pam and his wife, 28, decided to play up their age difference by dressed as the late Playboy cover girl Anna Nicole Smith and her significantly older husband, billionaire J. Howard Marshall.

The fame of Anna Nicole’s second marriage to the millionaire was not as well known as her work in Playboy or acting credentials. In 1994, during their widely reported wedding, Smith, then 26 years old, entered the aisle to wed the oil executive.

Marshall passed away 14 months later, sparking a protracted legal dispute over his estimated $1.6 billion estate because she was left out of his last testament. A federal bankruptcy court granted Smith $474 million; however, the case was later dismissed by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit because the bankruptcy court had the authority to hear the issue since a Texas state court had already determined it. In six months, Smith passed away.

Duhamel used a walker for the celebrity-studded event to portray the characters and was dressed in a tan suit with a faux bald wig cap concealing his hair. On the other hand, Mari wore a choker necklace, a low-cut black dress, a platinum blonde wig, and crimson lipstick.

How Did Other Celebrities Pull Off Their Costumes?

Megan Fox changed into a chic little dress for a night out with her rock star lover, who resembled Tommy Lee, while donning a white tank top and black pants. While appearing as the ’90s icons, the couple seemed as passionate as ever.

With her family, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, who founded the well-known tequila company, and other famous people, Kaia Gerber posed for a picture. Presley’s brother dressed up like Fred Flintstone. Paris Hilton flaunted her love of animation by donning a glittering Sailor Moon outfit with matching boots and a golden crown.

Chrishell Stausse, who plays the lead in Selling Sunset, wore a skeleton leotard, and Emma Hernon, Baywatch hottie C.J. Parker, Anderson’s most well-known character, both displayed some leg. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma appeared at the annual event dressed as Barbies in their boxes along with other friends.

Two traditional Halloween outfits were worn by our favorite mother, Jennifer Garner. The Alias star appeared as a witch and a ghostly bride in a film uploaded on Instagram on October 28, 2022. She and her dog were helped to look glamorous for the occasion by famous makeup artist Fiona Stiles. She shared a previous costume-related video.

In a TikTok video, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are shown going out to grab the pizza. Why are people staring at us? Like they are both dressed in green as the Wicked Witch of the West, she says. Even though Justin Bieber wasn’t visible, she titled the video “loves a third wheel.”

The “Kiss Me More” singer was certainly getting into the Halloween spirit as she decked herself out as a beautiful nurse. Doja’s apartment was decorated for the occasion, and horror movies played in the background. She also shared some more Halloween-themed images on her Instagram, including one of herself clad in a bra with a jack-o-lantern design.

