Sheryl Underwood Shows off 95-pound Weight loss On ‘The Talk’

On Friday’s episode of “The Talk,” a co-host showed off her body in celebration of her 59th birthday, telling viewers in the studio about the emotional journey she’s taken to get here.
“This is my birthday body,” Sheryl Underwood said. “You all know that I lost 95 pounds and changed my life a lot. I was not healthy, and I want to live a very, very long time and be on this stage for a very, very long time.

So my doctors and I worked hard together. I did what I had to do, and all I wanted was to be able to wear a fancy but tight dress to show how hard I had worked.”
Underwood decided to do something she says she’s never done on the show before, which made the moment even sweeter.

“I’m about to do something I’ve never done on this show since I’ve been on The Talk, and it’s been about 25 to 30 years since I’ve done that,” she said. She said, “I’m going to cross my legs now.” “Now you all know how to do it!”

Sheryl Underwood adds, “You have to change your whole way of life. It’s not just one thing.” It’s everything that … can make a difference in your life.”

In an interview with People, Underwood said losing weight had been “really hard,” but in the end, it was worth it.

“I could tell I was gaining weight. I could see it, and I knew something was wrong with my health,” she told the magazine. “And in all the years I’ve been here, I’ve never been caught crossing my legs on camera,” he said.

“It felt great,” she said of the first time she crossed her legs on the show. “Natalie, Amanda, and I are sisters in this, and I just wanted to do what they do. That’s why we call it ‘the Natalie’ now.”

Sheryl Underwood Early life

Underwood was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and later moved to Atwater, California, where she went to high school.

Her sister, Frankie, was found to have polio. Sheryl now takes care of Frankie.

Underwood said she was born with a twin, but he did not survive. She then said her mother told her her father killed her sister, which was a lie. Underwood said she had her sister’s birth certificate with her.

She even said her mother stabbed her father, who survived because her mother didn’t want Underwood to get too close to her father after she told him her father was a murderer.

After Underwood graduated from college, she joined the United States Air Force and served in the reserves for two years.

In 1989, she became the first woman to make it to the final round of the Miller Lite Comedy Search. She won BET’s “Funniest Female Comedian on Comic View” award in 1994 and the “Platinum Mic Viewers’ Choice Award” at the BET Comedy Awards in 2005.

With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

