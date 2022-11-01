In Black Panther 2, Why Does MCU Focus On Female Characters?

Nate Moore, producer, and Ryan Coogler, director, of “Wakanda Forever,” discuss the decision to center the film’s narrative around female MCU characters. Moore and Coogler point out that the nation of Wakanda is now in grief over the death of their king.

Wakanda Forever premieres on November 11. This movie will conclude Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since King T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer while the film was still in production, the plot for the Black Panther sequel was reworked to take place after 2020.

Black Panther 2 Focuses On MCU Female Characters

This was done to honor Chadwick Boseman and his legacy. Although he had passed away, Marvel decided not to cast a new actor in the role of T’Challa for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the movie, the nation of Wakanda is depicted as having lost its king.

Which opens the door for another character to emerge and assume the role of the eponymous superhero. After T’Challa’s death, the primary focus of the movie shifts to Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira),.

Dora Milaje as they work to defend Wakanda from outside threats. They are up against a mighty foe in the form of the inhabitants of Talokan, who live under the sea and are commanded by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), a half-Atlantean mutant.

These people will do everything it takes to protect themselves from the threat posed by Namor and his people. Moore and Coogler explained their decision to concentrate on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s female characters in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during a press event that Screen Rant attended.

Moore noted that the decision to make the ladies prominent wasn’t an intentional choice but instead that it was merely a natural evolution of the tale, and Coogler agreed that the sequel would explore individuals whose identities were tied around T’Challa.

Black Panther 2: Nate Moore, And Ryan Coogler Statements

Nate Moore: She thinks it was the perfect time to share that story. Because they were the characters most profoundly impacted by T’Challa’s death, we chose to concentrate on them as the focal point of our attention. It is not about holding men back or pushing women forward.

Instead, it is about conveying a tale that is organic to the situation. It is believable that occasionally, especially when viewed from the outside, there is the perception that there are hidden agendas at work. But it all comes down to creating compelling tales.

We are fortunate to have an incredible cast who brings these characters to life and makes you want to know what’s going on with Shuri or what’s going on with Okoye or what’s going on with Lupita or what’s occurred with Ramonda.

Think the movies are better for focusing on those aspects, as ignoring them would have been a disservice to the story. It would have been more performative than presenting the story.

Ryan Coogler: He will argue that M’Baku had a more significant presence in this film than in the first Black Panther film; indeed, he had a two-to-one ratio and probably twice as many scenes as he got in the first film. He will also claim that this film was better than the first Black Panther film.

However, Nate has every reason to believe that he is correct. A blast radius is created when you suffer a loss of any kind. It’s like a bomb that goes off, and the question is: who was the one standing the closest to it? We looked into those individuals.

To a certain extent, the primary characters’ identities were intertwined with that of this individual. The reality of the situation is [that]. For as long as Shuri had a pulse, she had her brother by her side. As we worked on the writing and eventually brought it to life with the actors.

We concluded that when she lost him, she lost her identity. This was something that we discovered when we were working on the script. She introduced herself as this guy’s younger sister, as well as his defender and the person who watches out for him, and she said that she looks out for him.

When she loses that, it throws her off-kilter and makes her feel unmoored… If something happened to you, your loved ones would be lost. This is your worst-case scenario. Investigating all of those topics, and gender was not a direct focus of the conversation. It came down to those who would be impacted the most.

Black Panther 2: What Roles Do Wakanda Female Citizens Play In The Events?

Moore and Coogler are correct in their assertion that the passing of T’Challa would significantly affect the Wakanda women in MCU Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following T’Challa’s death, the women of Wakanda will find themselves in a state of grief and vulnerability; nevertheless.

They will also be required to take up the mantle that T’Challa left them and defend Wakanda. Shuri is one of the characters that Coogler mentioned will have a challenging time in the film. Although she had previously established her identity as T’Challa’s younger sister and his protector.

Shuri will discover that she does not know who she is when the sequel begins because she does not have him. She will also find herself with much more responsibility as the new heir of Wakanda and possibly the Black Panther title.

In contrast, her mother, Ramonda, will find herself stretched thin as she struggles to be a mother, a leader, and a protector while simultaneously grieving the loss of T’Challa. Likely, Okoye, Nakia, and the other Dora Milaje would battle even more complexly.

Then they did before to defend Wakanda and preserve T’Challa’s heritage. It seems as though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not only explore the women’s grief at the loss of their friend and family member, but it will also explore the painful reality that life does not stop for anyone.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is shaping up to be a moving examination of loss and survival. Still, one can hope that there will be some element of healing involved as they honor T’Challa’s legacy by watching what was dear to him and experiencing stepping into his role.

Ryan Coogler and the Cast of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever attended a special screening at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in support of the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts. pic.twitter.com/Qa5ywK3kSm — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) October 31, 2022

In this case, the women of Wakanda are forced to fight to protect their country. When it is released in theaters on November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be able to evoke a more excellent range of feelings and provide a richer, more engaging experience due to its focus on Wakanda’s female citizens.

