Look at the brand-new Kardashian who has just been revealed to the world! Upon welcoming baby boy Thompson to Instagram, the globe heard a good internal scream. The newborn boy of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has made his social media debut after making his television debut on The Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian has posted photographs of her and Tristan Thompson’s son, whom they welcomed via surrogate in late July, for the first time on social media.

Khloe Kardashian Baby Boy Makes His Social Media Debut In Cutest Way

The adorable pictures, published on the Good American founder’s Instagram Stories on October 30, the day before Halloween, include their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. She is wearing the PJ Masks character Owlette, cradling her younger sibling.

A fluffy tiger outfit romper and a pair of Nike baby booties are worn by the 3-month-old baby, whose identity hasn’t yet been released to the public. His face is not visible in the photograph. More than a month after viewers saw a glimpse of the baby on The Kardashians’ season two premiere on September 22, the baby makes his Instagram debut.

In the clip, Khloe, just shortlisted for a People’s Choice Award for Reality Star in 2022, is pictured cuddling up to the newborn in a hospital room. The infant had a full head of dark hair. Tristan eventually comes along to witness their fourth child, their son, with her.

What Possible Names Exist For This New Baby? Any educated guesses?

The jokes will be the first thing we do. She is not going to label her child False. It would be humorous, of course. And sure, considering Tristan’s preferences, which would be suitable? The news of this new baby has sparked a frenzy among social media users.

The Kardashians are establishing a new trend by keeping their children’s names a secret, with Khloé Kardashian only making references to her son’s name since his birth in August and her sister Kylie Jenner keeping her child’s name a secret since his birth back in February. Following the September 22 debut of The Kardashians season two, viewers are curious to learn more about Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s infant, particularly the name they chose for him.

In the first episode of season two, Khloé merely revealed that her son’s name would begin with a “T” as a possible moniker.

Kylie Jenner, Khloe’s sister, and parent Kris Jenner are shown FaceTiming with their youngest addition in the episode. Back in August, Khloe’s spokeswoman said she and Tristan were adding to their household, indicating the kid was conceived in November, a month before Khloe discovered the NBA star had fathered some other child with Maralee Nichols. Although True alludes to him as “Snowy,” the Good American founder says that the infant still goes by “No Name Johnson.”

Not forgetting, Kris’ family has a special meaning for True’s name, which Khloe’s grandma suggested. For her son, Khloe is probably going to use a similar strategy. There are rumors circulating that his middle name will be George, which was Robert’s middle name, or Robert, Khloe’s father. Before True was born in 2018, Khloe informed Ellen DeGeneres that if the child were a male, he would be nicknamed Tristan Junior.

Khloe’s decision to support that, though, suddenly appears improbable. Tristan will have a voice in the boy’s name, but there is no way you would give your child your name and then share parental duties with somebody you’ve been unfaithful repeatedly.

Fans have conjectured that Khloe may select an ideal similar to True, such as “Loyalty” or “Honesty,” them. However, Tristan would also take a big hit from this because, you know, loyalty and honesty aren’t exactly traits that describe him.

TODAY 🤗 We're keeping up and keeping it real with @khloekardashian PLUS a performance from @michaelraymusic! pic.twitter.com/JMTMNmFF7Z — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 27, 2022

Others predict that she will keep drawing inspiration from her family. The name Tatos, which dad renamed Thomas when they immigrated to America, belonged to Khloe’s paternal great-grandfather. Tatos is an appropriate fit for Khloe’s naming style. The name begins with “T,” a family name that is uncommon without being indecent.

More Information About Khloe And Travis’ Surrogate Baby

Then, Khloé’s mother, Kris Jenner, offered her suggestions, joking that they should name the infant Travis after the boyfriends of Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, respectively, Travis Barker and Travis Scott. Only a few months before the birth of their son did Khloé and Tristan’s baby via surrogate become public knowledge. Just a few weeks before it became public that Tristan had a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols, their surrogate became pregnant.

Their kid was born in December 2021. The current episode allowed viewers to witness the moment Kim learned that Khloé and Tristan were expecting a second child, with Khloé telling her sister the news just as they learned of Tristan’s most recent transgression. While the cameras were still rolling, Khloé urged Kim to remove her from the loudspeaker.

Khloé claimed that they delayed telling people they were expecting because she didn’t want people to wonder why she and Tristan had yet another child. Tristan allegedly encouraged Khloé to move forward with the surrogacy procedure to “ensnare her,” according to her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Khloé’s other sisters.

What Is Her current Relationship Status With Tristan?

According to Khloe, it has been a hanging dark cloud over her since December, as she revealed in a candid during the premiere. She has experienced sadness and depression every day. Khloe can now move on and enjoy herself because her son is present. It’s almost as though she can finally put this traumatic experience into the past and close that chapter in her life.

She has stated that she is simply concentrating on co-parenting. According to her friend Malika Haqq, Khloe has always desired to have two parents actively involved in raising the children. She added that she and Tristan occasionally still long for a white house with a picket fence. But in the end, having two healthy children fulfills her desire for her.

An insider earlier told E! News that Khloe is overjoyed. She wanted this for a very looooong period because it is so obvious. And witnessing True adjust successfully to her new role as big sister makes her even happier. According to the informant, Khloe enjoys observing her in her new capacity.

